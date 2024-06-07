21-year-old man gets 85 years in prison for 2020 Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 85 years in state prison for aggravated robbery in connection to a 2020 shooting near Lufkin Middle School.

Davonsea Thomas, from Lufkin, was arrested in 2020 after allegedly being in possession of white gloves and a revolver connected to the near-fatal shooting of LaPatrick Wright on January 28 of that year.

Officials said Wright and a friend had met at Lufkin Middle School to watch a basketball game when they ran into two people, Thomas and an another person, and recognized as members of a gang. The four initially agreed to fight at the front of the school but once they were in striking distance, a gun was reportedly drawn and shots were fired.

Wright’s friend ran to get him help and the other two ran away. After an investigation into the shooting, Thomas was arrested on Feb. 5, 2020.

Judicial records show that Thomas pled not guilty and was sentenced to 85 years for aggravated robbery and 20 years for for aggravated assault causing serious injury.

Thomas’ sentences will be served at the same time and has been given a 1584 day credit for the time he’s already served at the Angelina County Jail. He has also been sentenced to pay $15,000 in fines.

