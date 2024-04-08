21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at Stevens Point residence

STEVENS POINT − Police arrested a 21-year-old man Friday after a fire in the 1600 block of Main Street turned out to be arson.

At 11:53 p.m. Friday, the Stevens Point Fire and Police departments responded to a report of a fire at 1616 Main St., according to a news release from the two departments. Officers arrived on scene and found a resident had extinguished one fire. Moments later, a second fire was found upstairs in a bedroom in the same residence, according to the release.

Firefighters put out the second fire quickly, according to the release. There was one person home at the time of the fire and they were able to get out without injury.

Investigators from the police and fire departments determined the fire was a result of arson by another resident at the address. A 21-year-old man suspected of the arson had last been seen leaving the residence at the time the fire was reported, according to the release.

At about 12:13 a.m. Saturday, police arrested the 21-year-old man.

Police have requested the Portage County District Attorney's Office charge the man with arson and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The Stevens Point Journal is not naming the man because charges have not yet been filed.

