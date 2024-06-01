21-year-old male identified as victim in deadly Barnwell County collision

Jun. 1—A single-vehicle collision has resulted in the death of one individual on Friday night in Barnwell County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that 21-year-old Bryce Tolliver was killed in a collision that occurred on May 31 around 7:40 p.m. The incident took place on Patterson Mill Road, located nearly two miles south of Snelling.

According to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, Tolliver was driving a 2009 Chevy Sedan traveling west on Patterson Mill Road when the wreck occurred. The vehicle reportedly traveled off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, then traveled off the roadway to the left where it struck an embankment and was overturned. The vehicle then struck multiple trees.

Tolliver was transported by helicopter to the Augusta University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

There is no more information available at this time. The collision is currently under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.