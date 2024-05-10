21-year-old who escaped in February from MacLaren in custody, two youth still at large

A 21-year-old who escaped in February from MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn is being held at the Southwest Idaho Juvenile Detention Center in Caldwell, Idaho.

Xavier Swimm was serving a sentence for attempted assault 2 and aggravated harassment in Multnomah County.

The Oregon Youth Authority posted the update Thursday on its "Inside OYA " blog with no other details.

Two other youths from the Feb. 18 escape — Angel Diaz-Barrera and Julian Diaz-Navarro —remain at large and have warrants out for their arrest. They are both 19, half brothers, and from Salem. Diaz-Barrera was incarcerated at MacLaren for robbery 1 and carry-use of a dangerous weapon, and Diaz-Navarro for attempted assault 1 and carry/use of a dangerous weapon.

No details of the escape have been released by OYA, the state's juvenile justice agency. McLaren went on lockdown immediately after the escape while Oregon State Police investigated, and warrants were issued for their arrest.

An OYA spokesperson told the Statesman Journal that Swimm was arrested on the warrant after 9 p.m. Wednesday. He will be returned to Oregon, within the timeline dictated by the rules of the Interstate Compact for Juveniles.

The spokesperson said Swimm faces new adult escape charges. At what correctional facility he will be lodged in while awaiting the outcome of those charges is not known at this time.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: One youth who escaped from MacLaren in custody, two still at large