21-year-old dies after car runs off road and crashes into trees, South Carolina cops say

One person was killed Friday when a car ran off a road and crashed into multiple objects, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office said 21-year-old Barnwell resident Bryce Tolliver was the victim, WJBF reported.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 7:40 p.m., according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the Highway Patrol.

Tolliver was driving a 2009 Chevrolet sedan west on Patterson Mill Road, Ridgeway said. Near the intersection with Cashew Drive the Chevy ran off the right side of the road, then overcorrected and swerved across all of the lanes and off the left side of Patterson Mill Road, according to Ridgeway.

The Chevy then crashed into an embankment and flipped before hitting multiple trees, Ridgeway said.

The coroner’s office said Tolliver was ejected from the car, WRDW reported.

Tolliver was airlifted to a hospital in Augusta, Georgia, where he died, according to Ridgeway.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if Tolliver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the Chevy to originally veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through May 22, at least 357 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least seven people have died in Barnwell County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were five deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.