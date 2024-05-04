21-year-old charged with Capital Sexual Battery in Baker County, faces life in prison

Jeremiah Bassile, 21, faces charges as a Grand Jury in Baker County indicts him for capital sexual battery. This decision comes after an extensive investigation initiated on March 10 resulted in Bassile’s arrest.

Last year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law measures permitting state prosecutors to seek the death penalty for adults convicted of sexual battery against children under 12. Consequently, a grand jury scrutinized Bassile’s case, resulting in the indictment.

If found guilty, Bassile faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden expressed deep concern over the distressing nature of the case while commending the diligent efforts of law enforcement personnel and prosecutors in pursuing justice for the victim.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on March 10 when deputies investigated allegations of sexual abuse on a child victim.

BCSO was called after the suspect, Jeremiah Bassile, was confronted by family members about a child in the home accusing him of making her reportedly perform sex acts on him earlier in the day.

Confronted with the allegations, Bassile instructed a family member to dial 911, declaring his intention to proceed on foot to the Baker County Detention Center (BCDC) to surrender himself.

Deputies found the suspect on the road near the residence. Following the gathering of witness statements and evidence, detectives at BCSO questioned Basille. After the interview concluded, Jeremiah Bassile was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a victim under 12 years old, a capital felony. He is presently held without bond at the BCDC.

