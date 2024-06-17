21-year-old boyfriend of Lowell teen charged with her murder, DA says

Authorities announced on Monday they’re charging a Tewksbury man with the murder of a teenage girl in Lowell last Friday.

21-year-old Trevor Bady has been charged with murder, armed home invasion, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

On June 14, authorities allege Bady broke into 15-year-old Ahliana Dickey’s Lawrence Street home in Lowell and shot her multiple times.

Dickey was set to attend her 8th-grade graduation that night and her family became concerned when she didn’t show up. After a brief search, her grandmother called Lowell Police just after 6 p.m. to report she found Dickey deceased in a first-floor bedroom, according to officials.

The DA’s office says investigators discovered Dickey had been in an abusive relationship with Bady and he had previously hit her and threatened her in the past.

Shortly after midnight on June 14, police say they received a 911 call from an individual on Lawrence Street to report a male and female fighting, with the female allegedly screaming “Get off me, get away from me, I don’t want to be with you anymore,” and then hearing gunshots.

Responding officers couldn’t locate the offending party, but video allegedly showed Dickey yelling for help and Bady leaving the home in an Uber.

Authorities say the Uber driver later reported he had a suspicious passenger in his car and expressed concern to law enforcement. An investigation revealed Bady took an Uber to and from Dickey’s home before and after the murder.

Bady was found inside a Peabody home on Monday and was arrested without incident.

He will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Tuesday.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, help is available. For a list of domestic violence services in Massachusetts, click here.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

