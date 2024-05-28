21-year-old arrested on felony charges after Saturday crashes in Port Orchard

A 21-year-old Port Orchard man was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of hitting two different cars while driving drunk, including flipping one over to its top and injuring the driver.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls reporting a man trapped inside of a car on Jackson Avenue near the intersection with Tamarack Drive, which had been hit from behind and rolled over onto its top, according to court documents.

When deputies arrived the driver of the green Chevy Malibu was outside the car and was receiving aid from South Kitsap Fire and Rescue. He had a broken nose, and several broken bones were diagnosed after he was treated at the hospital, according to a deputy's report. The car had significant damage to the rear from being hit from behind, deputies noted.

About a block north on Jackson Avenue deputies saw another car, parked on the shoulder, that had been hit and had damage to its front end.

Deputies then followed a trail of oil heading north from the second crash, and found a license plate and a tire approximately 75 feet further down Jackson. They followed the trail of oil on the road to Jackson's intersection with Mile Hill Drive, where deputies found a blue 2014 Infiniti, with a rear license plate that matched the one found in the street, with extensive damage to the front of the car, including a missing front wheel.

The 21-year-old suspected of driving the car was sitting on a curb near the car and questioned. Deputies said the man was slurring his words and said he’d drank two or three beers. He initially said he'd been drinking at a friend's home, then said he'd be at a bar in Belfair before driving home, when he told deputies he hit a car that was pulling into traffic. A blood test administered after he was taken to St. Michael Medical Center reported his BAC was 0.345.

The man was booked into the Kitsap County Jail and charged Tuesday in Kitsap Superior Court with vehicular assault and DUI, a felony charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with hit-and-run, with an enhancement for causing an injury, for continuing to drive down Jackson Avenue after the initial collision.

