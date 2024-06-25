21 Million Miniverse Toy Sets Recalled for Possible Skin, Eye, and Respiratory Irritation

Anna Halkidis
·4 min read

The CPSC announced the recall due to the product's unused liquid resin.

Fact checked by Sari HitchinsFact checked by Sari Hitchins

If your kid is a fan of Miniverse toys, you’ll want to make sure the ones in your home are not part of the latest recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

About 21 million Miniverse Make It Mini Sets were recalled on June 25, 2024, due to unused liquid resin in the products. In liquid form, resins “can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults,” explains the CPSC.

The CPSC also says the resins contain amounts of acrylates, a chemical compound, that the Federal Hazardous Substances Act does not allow in children’s products. But, keep in mind, that the resins are no longer hazardous when in solid form.

MGA Entertainment, which also makes L.O.L. Surprise! and Bratz, received more than two dozen reports of injury from both children and adults who came in contact with the product. Those included skin burns and irritation, as well as respiratory irritation. One report stated that a person’s asthma was triggered.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (@uscpsc)

The recalled sets include “Make It Mini Appliances,” all models and series of “Make It Mini Food,” as well as “Make It Mini Lifestyle.” Most of these sets come in a sphere holding the materials needed to put together the little appliances, food, or lifestyle items.

The resin is used to depict food products in different forms. For example, in one toy, kids can create their own mini ice cream bowls with liquid resin. MGA’s website explains that customers should use UV light, such as the sun, so the resin can dry.

The products were sold in popular retailers, including Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, and Hobby Lobby, as well as online at Amazon.com, shop.mgae.com, Target.com, and Walmart.com, from October 2022 through June 2024. Sphere sets sold individually were priced at $7 and $13, while sets sold in a box were between about $14 to $52.

The CPSC says families should stop using any of the products with unused resins. They should contact MGA for a full refund or replacement.

If you do happen to come in contact with chemicals like this, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), says you should wash your skin and change your clothes as soon as possible. Always call your health care provider with any concerns.

See a full list of the recalled products below:

Item #

Product

UPC Bar Code

426028

MGA's Mini Verse PIZZA PARTY

035051426028

589938

MGA's Miniverse Food/Diner PDQ

035051589938

426011

MGA's Miniverse Make It ICE CREAM

035051426011

587200

MGA's Miniverse-Food Series Cafe PDQ

035051587200

120339

MGA's Miniverse-Make It All You Can Eat

035051120339

504153

MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Halloween 3pk

035051504153

593768

MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Hllwn PDQ

035051591768

504221

MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday 3pk

035051504221

593782

MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday PDQ

035051593782

591832

MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen

035051591832

591849

MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini: Multi Pack

035051591849

594918

MGA's Miniverse-Make/Mini Fds Cfe 2pk 2A

035051594918

505600

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ

035051505600

516507

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Birdfeeders

035051516507

505631

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Breakfast Shop

035051505631

593904

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter 3pk

035051593904

505471

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter PDQ

035051505471

593720

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day 3pk

035051593720

505457

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day PDQ

035051505457

505662

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Dinner Pack

035051505662

505419

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ

035051505419

591818

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Café S2A PDQ

035051591818

505396

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ

035051505396

591825

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Diner S2A PDQ

035051591825

591856

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Home S1A PDQ

035051591856

505648

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Ice Cream Shop

053505505648

505372

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ

035051505372

505686

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Movie Theater S Pk

035051505686

505693

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Pastry Shop

035051505693

505655

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Sweets Shop

035051505655

505372

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1B PDQ

035051923749

505372

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ

035051923459

505396

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Cafe S3B PDQ

035051923510

505396

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ

035051923428

505419

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Dnr S3B PDQ

035051923527

505419

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ

035051923435

505600

MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ

035051923442

591832

MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen

035051923503

For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.