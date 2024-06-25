21 Million Miniverse Toy Sets Recalled for Possible Skin, Eye, and Respiratory Irritation

The CPSC announced the recall due to the product's unused liquid resin.

Fact checked by Sari HitchinsFact checked by Sari Hitchins

If your kid is a fan of Miniverse toys, you’ll want to make sure the ones in your home are not part of the latest recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

About 21 million Miniverse Make It Mini Sets were recalled on June 25, 2024, due to unused liquid resin in the products. In liquid form, resins “can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults,” explains the CPSC.

The CPSC also says the resins contain amounts of acrylates, a chemical compound, that the Federal Hazardous Substances Act does not allow in children’s products. But, keep in mind, that the resins are no longer hazardous when in solid form.

MGA Entertainment, which also makes L.O.L. Surprise! and Bratz, received more than two dozen reports of injury from both children and adults who came in contact with the product. Those included skin burns and irritation, as well as respiratory irritation. One report stated that a person’s asthma was triggered.

The recalled sets include “Make It Mini Appliances,” all models and series of “Make It Mini Food,” as well as “Make It Mini Lifestyle.” Most of these sets come in a sphere holding the materials needed to put together the little appliances, food, or lifestyle items.

The resin is used to depict food products in different forms. For example, in one toy, kids can create their own mini ice cream bowls with liquid resin. MGA’s website explains that customers should use UV light, such as the sun, so the resin can dry.

The products were sold in popular retailers, including Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, and Hobby Lobby, as well as online at Amazon.com, shop.mgae.com, Target.com, and Walmart.com, from October 2022 through June 2024. Sphere sets sold individually were priced at $7 and $13, while sets sold in a box were between about $14 to $52.

The CPSC says families should stop using any of the products with unused resins. They should contact MGA for a full refund or replacement.

If you do happen to come in contact with chemicals like this, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), says you should wash your skin and change your clothes as soon as possible. Always call your health care provider with any concerns.

See a full list of the recalled products below:

Item # Product UPC Bar Code 426028 MGA's Mini Verse PIZZA PARTY 035051426028 589938 MGA's Miniverse Food/Diner PDQ 035051589938 426011 MGA's Miniverse Make It ICE CREAM 035051426011 587200 MGA's Miniverse-Food Series Cafe PDQ 035051587200 120339 MGA's Miniverse-Make It All You Can Eat 035051120339 504153 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Halloween 3pk 035051504153 593768 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Hllwn PDQ 035051591768 504221 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday 3pk 035051504221 593782 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday PDQ 035051593782 591832 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen 035051591832 591849 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini: Multi Pack 035051591849 594918 MGA's Miniverse-Make/Mini Fds Cfe 2pk 2A 035051594918 505600 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ 035051505600 516507 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Birdfeeders 035051516507 505631 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Breakfast Shop 035051505631 593904 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter 3pk 035051593904 505471 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter PDQ 035051505471 593720 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day 3pk 035051593720 505457 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day PDQ 035051505457 505662 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Dinner Pack 035051505662 505419 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ 035051505419 591818 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Café S2A PDQ 035051591818 505396 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ 035051505396 591825 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Diner S2A PDQ 035051591825 591856 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Home S1A PDQ 035051591856 505648 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Ice Cream Shop 053505505648 505372 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ 035051505372 505686 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Movie Theater S Pk 035051505686 505693 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Pastry Shop 035051505693 505655 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Sweets Shop 035051505655 505372 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1B PDQ 035051923749 505372 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ 035051923459 505396 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Cafe S3B PDQ 035051923510 505396 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ 035051923428 505419 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Dnr S3B PDQ 035051923527 505419 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ 035051923435 505600 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ 035051923442 591832 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen 035051923503

Read the original article on Parents.