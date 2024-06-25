21 Million Miniverse Toy Sets Recalled for Possible Skin, Eye, and Respiratory Irritation
The CPSC announced the recall due to the product's unused liquid resin.
If your kid is a fan of Miniverse toys, you’ll want to make sure the ones in your home are not part of the latest recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
About 21 million Miniverse Make It Mini Sets were recalled on June 25, 2024, due to unused liquid resin in the products. In liquid form, resins “can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults,” explains the CPSC.
The CPSC also says the resins contain amounts of acrylates, a chemical compound, that the Federal Hazardous Substances Act does not allow in children’s products. But, keep in mind, that the resins are no longer hazardous when in solid form.
MGA Entertainment, which also makes L.O.L. Surprise! and Bratz, received more than two dozen reports of injury from both children and adults who came in contact with the product. Those included skin burns and irritation, as well as respiratory irritation. One report stated that a person’s asthma was triggered.
The recalled sets include “Make It Mini Appliances,” all models and series of “Make It Mini Food,” as well as “Make It Mini Lifestyle.” Most of these sets come in a sphere holding the materials needed to put together the little appliances, food, or lifestyle items.
The resin is used to depict food products in different forms. For example, in one toy, kids can create their own mini ice cream bowls with liquid resin. MGA’s website explains that customers should use UV light, such as the sun, so the resin can dry.
The products were sold in popular retailers, including Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, and Hobby Lobby, as well as online at Amazon.com, shop.mgae.com, Target.com, and Walmart.com, from October 2022 through June 2024. Sphere sets sold individually were priced at $7 and $13, while sets sold in a box were between about $14 to $52.
The CPSC says families should stop using any of the products with unused resins. They should contact MGA for a full refund or replacement.
If you do happen to come in contact with chemicals like this, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), says you should wash your skin and change your clothes as soon as possible. Always call your health care provider with any concerns.
See a full list of the recalled products below:
Item #
Product
UPC Bar Code
426028
MGA's Mini Verse PIZZA PARTY
035051426028
589938
MGA's Miniverse Food/Diner PDQ
035051589938
426011
MGA's Miniverse Make It ICE CREAM
035051426011
587200
MGA's Miniverse-Food Series Cafe PDQ
035051587200
120339
MGA's Miniverse-Make It All You Can Eat
035051120339
504153
MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Halloween 3pk
035051504153
593768
MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Hllwn PDQ
035051591768
504221
MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday 3pk
035051504221
593782
MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday PDQ
035051593782
591832
MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen
035051591832
591849
MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini: Multi Pack
035051591849
594918
MGA's Miniverse-Make/Mini Fds Cfe 2pk 2A
035051594918
505600
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ
035051505600
516507
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Birdfeeders
035051516507
505631
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Breakfast Shop
035051505631
593904
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter 3pk
035051593904
505471
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter PDQ
035051505471
593720
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day 3pk
035051593720
505457
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day PDQ
035051505457
505662
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Dinner Pack
035051505662
505419
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ
035051505419
591818
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Café S2A PDQ
035051591818
505396
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ
035051505396
591825
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Diner S2A PDQ
035051591825
591856
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Home S1A PDQ
035051591856
505648
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Ice Cream Shop
053505505648
505372
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ
035051505372
505686
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Movie Theater S Pk
035051505686
505693
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Pastry Shop
035051505693
505655
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Sweets Shop
035051505655
505372
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1B PDQ
035051923749
505372
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ
035051923459
505396
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Cafe S3B PDQ
035051923510
505396
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ
035051923428
505419
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Dnr S3B PDQ
035051923527
505419
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ
035051923435
505600
MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ
035051923442
591832
MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen
035051923503
