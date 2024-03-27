With 21 legislative members, RI's Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian-American & Pacific Islander Caucus wants a say

PROVIDENCE − Having grown in numbers from a handful to 18% of the membership of the Rhode Island General Assembly, the R.I. Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian-American and Pacific Islander Caucus is hoping to have more than a token say over what gets passed this year.

Gathered for a mid-afternoon press conference in the Senate lounge, the co-chairs of the 21-member "RIBLIA" caucus − with 14 in the House, 7 in the Senate − spelled out a priority list that runs from free meals at R.I. public schools to major reforms in the state's oft-criticized Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights (LEOBOR).

"This session underscores our unwavering dedication to uplifting the marginalized, defending the oppressed, and striving for a fair and equitable society for Rhode Islanders," said the co-chair, Rep. Leonela Felix, D-Pawtucket.

In addition to LEOBOR, she recited a Tenants' Bill of Rights, free breakfasts and lunches for all students in public elementary and secondary schools and curbs on the use of solitary confinement among the priorities.

"These legislative priorities among others underscore our commitment to addressing the most pressing needs of our communities and advancing policies that will foster a more equitable and prosperous future for all of our residents."

But not all the priorities garnered easy consensus.

With a push-and-pull over how far to go in fixing LEOBOR − and strong sentiment in some corners for simply repealing it, Sen. Jonathon Acosta, D-Central Falls, cited what the caucus sees as the four priorities for improving the law that governs police discipline − and responses to police misconduct complaints.

His list: Mandating the collection and annual reporting of data on cases that end up in LEOBOR hearings; the removal of the "gag" rule for public comment by the accused and his or her police chief once a LEOBOR hearing has been initiated; increasing potential suspensions − prior to the hearing − from two to 14 days, for more serious allegations and removing minor infractions entirely from the umbrella of the law.

On lifting the gag rule, he said: "This is an issue of public trust. It's often the case that the leadership [in] police departments wants to speak. In some cases, the accused officers want to speak ... and they're unable to because of the way that the current law is written."

The fourth would allow a LEOBOR hearing to proceed − in tandem − with a criminal investigation, rather than at the tail end. The rationale:

"Many of us come from the urban core and specifically from Pawtucket and Providence, two communities that have had three very high profile cases of police misconduct in the last few years," Acosta said.

"We believe that it is often the case that someone should and could be fired from their job for conduct unbecoming of someone in that job regardless of whether or not it is criminal conduct," he said.

He did not comment on the makeup of the proposed new-and-expanded panels that are featured in different ways in both the House and Senate versions of this year's bills to rework the police officers' "Bill of Rights."

