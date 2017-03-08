21 Dead Dogs Found in Reportedly Abandoned Home, 1 Dog Found Alive

Authorities are investigating after finding 21 dead dogs in a Virginia home Monday.

Police said they were called to the Hampton home for a wellness check and upon entering, they discovered the dead animals.

The dogs' cause of death is still being determined, police said.

Police also reportedly found one dog alive, and it was brought to a local rescue.

"The suffering that happened in this home is haunting," said Misty Collins of Blue Angels Advocacy and Rescue. "No animal, nobody should have to endure something as horrible as this."

No one was living at the residence but neighbors said they’d seen a man with the dogs in the home, according to the Daily Press.

Police did not reveal the breed of the dogs.

