21 Of The Biggest Movies Coming Summer 2017

While there are still a few weeks left until the first day of summer, Memorial Day is just around the corner which means the unofficial beginning of summer is near. With summer closing in, that means movie studios are preparing to release some of their biggest films. Starting on May 25, you’ll be able to catch Dwayne Johnson in “Baywatch” while the rest of summer will include “Wonder Woman,” “Baby Driver,” “All Eyez On Me,” “The Mummy” and many more. Check out the 21 biggest films coming this summer, below:

1. “Baywatch” – May 25

Starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, the Baywatch lifeguard squad must work together to put an end to a criminal mastermind’s drug trafficking operation.

2. “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” – May 26

The fifth installment in Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, the upcoming film finds Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) being pursued by Armando Salazar (Javier Bardem) and his Spanish Navy ghost crew as they look to kill every pirate at sea.

3. “Wonder Woman” – June 2

Set in the early 20th century, Amazonian warrior Diana Prince meets Steve Trevor, an American military pilot, after he washes ashore. After learning about the events of World War I, Wonder Woman leaves her home of Themyscira for London to attempt to bring an end to the war.

4. “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” – June 2

After getting in trouble with the principal, George (Kevin Hart) and Harold (Thomas Middleditch) decide to hypnotize him with their 3D Hypno Ring. After realizing the hynpnosis actually worked, the boys decide to turn their principla into a comic book character they created, Captain Underpants.

5. “The Mummy” – June 9

A reboot of the 1990s franchise, the new series stars Tom Cruise as Nick Morton and features Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson and Courtney B. Vance.

6. “All Eyez On Me” – June 16

After years of delays, the Tupac Shakur biopic will finally hit theaters in June. The film stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac and chronicles the life and legacy of the late rapper.

7. “Cars 3” – June 16

After suffering a crash and having his sponser bought by Sterling (Nathan Fillion), Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) is pushed into retirement but won’t go without a bang. McQueen teams up with another racer and prepares for the Florida 500.

8. “Rough Night” – June 16

A wild bacherlorette weekend between five college friends goes terribly wrong when a male stripper is accidentally killed.

9. “Transformers: The Last Knight” – June 21

With Optimus Prime gone, a war between humans and the Transformers has begun. In order to save the world, Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) teams up with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to learn why the Transformers keep returning to Earth.

10. “Baby Driver” – June 28

In this action comedy, a young getaway driver sees on out from his life of crime after falling for the girl of his dreams. But one last job threatens his life, love and shot at freedom.

11. “Despicable Me 3” – June 30

Now a reformed villian, Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to stop Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker) but has to decide if he wants to get back into a life of crime after meeting his long-lost twin brother.

12. “The House” – June 30

Scott (Will Ferrell) and his wife Kate (Amy Poehler) team up with their neighbor to create an illegal casino in his home as a way to earn money after ruining the college fund of their daughter.

13. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” – July 7

Taking place a few months after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” Peter Parker (Tom Holland) gets some help from Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) as he begins his life as a superhero. Along the way, Spider-Man most try and stop a new threat in New York named Vulture (Michael Keaton).

14. “War For The Planet Of The Apes” – July 14

The apes will once again go up against the humans in a battle that will determine the fate of each species and the future of Earth.

15. “Girls Trip” – July 21

Four lifelong friends head to New Orleans for the annual Essence Music Festival where their bonds are rekindled and their wild sides are rediscovered.

16. “Dunkirk” – July 21

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film follows Allied soldiers who are surrounded by the German Army on the beaches of Dunkirk. One Direction alum Harry Styles makes his big screen debut in this war movie.