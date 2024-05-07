New 21-acre park opens in Easton Park subdivision in Southeast Austin

Good afternoon, and thank you for subscribing to Building Austin, our weekly newsletter focused on real estate, growth and development in the Austin region. I'm Shonda Novak, the American-Statesman's real estate reporter.

A 21-acre public park has debuted in Austin, marking one of the city's biggest green spaces to open in years, its developer says.

Brookfield Residential Properties, a North American homebuilder and land developer, has unveiled Skyline Park in its 2,700-acre Easton Park subdivision at William Cannon Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway in Southeast Austin.

Skyline Park, in the Easton Park subdivision in Southeast Austin, features a bridge connection resembling Austin's iconic Pennybacker Bridge over Lake Austin.

Skyline Park broke ground in early August of 2022. The park has views of downtown Austin, a bridge connection resembling the iconic Pennybacker Bridge, a splash pad, an open lawn and two playgrounds.

“As we developed Skyline Park, it was always paramount to provide the residents of Easton Park and visitors alike with a spacious greenspace that cultivated a sense of community that catered to kids, adults, dogs, runners, loungers, art enthusiasts, athletes, and more," said Tammy Schneider, vice president of sales and marketing with Brookfield Residential.

One play area is designed for children ages two to five, and the other, for children ages five to 12. Both playscapes were designed with the help of TBG landscape architects, planners and designers.

The park also features a wind sculpture, Singing Mountain, designed by local artist and architect Nicholas DeBruyne.

Other partners involved in Skyline Park's construction and design include CBD civil engineering; Stanley Studio architects; PKA structural engineers; and CMP project management consultants.

“We are excited for Skyline Park to provide Austin’s eastside community with a vital space for play, events, and programming," said Brad Chelton, Brookfield's regional president in Texas.

The sprawling Easton Park subdivision has 350 acres of park space and more than 13 miles of trails. It currently is divided into nine neighborhoods, with more coming soon.

More than 2,500 homes are on the ground now, with more than 13,000 ultimately anticipated at full buildout, which is estimated to be in 2036.

