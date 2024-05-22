20th Congressional District special election runoff results: Fong, Boudreaux for McCarthy’s remaining term

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Voters in the 20th Congressional District on Tuesday chose between Republicans Vince Fong and Mike Boudreaux to complete the former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s term.

The special runoff election between the two Republicans will put one of the two in Washington for a few months as an incumbent going into the November election for a full two-year term.

See below for results as reported by the California Secretary of State’s Office.

Vince Fong (R) 10,141 55.7% Mike Boudreaux (R) 8072 44.3%

Fong and Boudreaux advanced to this runoff election following the March 19 special primary for McCarthy’s seat. Neither Fong nor Boudreaux garnered more than 50% of that vote to avoid Tuesday’s runoff.

The Associated Press has already called the election for Vince Fong. They called the race at 8:17 p.m. Polls closed at 8 p.m. in the district.

Election results would be certified by the California Secretary of State in June.

