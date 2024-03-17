20th Annual Triple B (Blues, Brews and BBQ) coming to Crestview this month

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The 20th Annual Triple B, one of the Hub City’s most popular events, is just around the corner.

Pensacola man’s traffic stop leads to meth trafficking charge: ECSO

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, in downtown Crestview, according to the Main Street Crestview Association.

EVENT LOCATION:

The Blues, Brews, and BBQ event will feature many vendors over the railroad tracks and down Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The event will also use the side roads.

Live bands Aftermath 5 and The Aces will perform. There will also be a DJ and a special session with saxophonist Rodney Brown with White Tie Rock Ensemble and Hashtag Swing.

Construction site chaos — 2 take skid steer joyride, cause thousands in damage: GSPD (News 5 EXCLUSIVE)

(Courtesy of the Main Street Crestview Association)

The American Legion will bartend near the main stage and serve beer and wine.

There will not be a barbecue competition this year, but there will be plenty of barbecue and other food options.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, Crestview partner to bring mentorships to North Okaloosa County

This is a family-friendly event with activities for kids. A special treat for the grownups is the “Meet the Candidates” feature, a dunk booth featuring local election candidates for the upcoming cycle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.