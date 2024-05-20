$205,000 for a house in California? See where to find cheapest and most expensive prices

Angela Rodriguez
·3 min read

Looking to buy a house in California? Be prepared to shell out some serious cash.

According to the California Association of Realtors’ April home sales and price report, the median sold price of an existing single-family home in California hit a record high of $904,210.

Overall, the statewide median home price has risen about 11% since April 2023.

“While the market performed solidly in April, we don’t expect to see a rapid recovery as long as inflation remains sticky and mortgage rates continue to fluctuate despite recent dips,” Jordan Levine, the association’s vice president, said in the news release.

As of Monday, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage in California was at 6.64%, according to Zillow.

Levine said the increase in housing inventory will “provide much-needed supply to the market and facilitate a higher level of home sales in the second half of the year.”

If you’re searching the market for a new home, here’s where you can find the cheapest and most expensive housing prices, according to the California Association of Realtors’ April home sales and price report.

New homes rise in the Delta Shores development near the shopping center in south Sacramento on Dec. 12, 2023.
Where are the cheapest places to buy a house in California?

California’s cheapest home prices can largely be found in Northern California and the Central Valley, according to the report.

These 10 California counties had home prices below the state median of $904,210:

1. Lassen County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $205,000

  • Region: Northern California

2. Trinity County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $212,000

  • Region: Northern California

3. Siskiyou County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $281,500

  • Region: Northern California

4. Tehama County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $309,750

  • Region: Northern California

5. Plumas County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $320,000

  • Region: Northern California

6. Lake County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $340,000

  • Region: Northern California

7. Shasta County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $360,000

  • Region: Northern California

8. Glenn County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $362,000

  • Region: Central Valley

9. Kern County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $377,000

  • Region: Central Valley

10. Imperial County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $377,500

  • Region: Southern California

The incredible, newly built, 20,000-square-foot residence in Los Angeles, California.
Where are the most expensive home prices in California?

California’s most expensive home prices can be found in the Bay Area, where housing costs can top $2 million, according to the California Association of Realtors.

Housing costs in Southern California closely followed those in the Bay Area, with the median sold price of existing single-family home at $880,000.

According to the home sales and price report, these five counties had the most expensive single-family homes last month:

  1. San Mateo County - $2,150,000

  2. Santa Clara County - $2,000,000

  3. San Francisco County - $1,800,000

  4. Marin County - $1,700,000

  5. Orange County - $1,440,000

New housing in the Founders Point subdivision at Carver Road and Bangs Avenue in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023.
How much do homes cost in my county?

You can see the full list of counties on the Realtors association’s website.