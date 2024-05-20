$205,000 for a house in California? See where to find cheapest and most expensive prices
Looking to buy a house in California? Be prepared to shell out some serious cash.
According to the California Association of Realtors’ April home sales and price report, the median sold price of an existing single-family home in California hit a record high of $904,210.
Overall, the statewide median home price has risen about 11% since April 2023.
“While the market performed solidly in April, we don’t expect to see a rapid recovery as long as inflation remains sticky and mortgage rates continue to fluctuate despite recent dips,” Jordan Levine, the association’s vice president, said in the news release.
As of Monday, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage in California was at 6.64%, according to Zillow.
Levine said the increase in housing inventory will “provide much-needed supply to the market and facilitate a higher level of home sales in the second half of the year.”
If you’re searching the market for a new home, here’s where you can find the cheapest and most expensive housing prices, according to the California Association of Realtors’ April home sales and price report.
Where are the cheapest places to buy a house in California?
California’s cheapest home prices can largely be found in Northern California and the Central Valley, according to the report.
These 10 California counties had home prices below the state median of $904,210:
1. Lassen County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $205,000
Region: Northern California
2. Trinity County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $212,000
Region: Northern California
3. Siskiyou County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $281,500
Region: Northern California
4. Tehama County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $309,750
Region: Northern California
5. Plumas County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $320,000
Region: Northern California
6. Lake County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $340,000
Region: Northern California
7. Shasta County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $360,000
Region: Northern California
8. Glenn County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $362,000
Region: Central Valley
9. Kern County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $377,000
Region: Central Valley
10. Imperial County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $377,500
Region: Southern California
Where are the most expensive home prices in California?
California’s most expensive home prices can be found in the Bay Area, where housing costs can top $2 million, according to the California Association of Realtors.
Housing costs in Southern California closely followed those in the Bay Area, with the median sold price of existing single-family home at $880,000.
According to the home sales and price report, these five counties had the most expensive single-family homes last month:
San Mateo County - $2,150,000
Santa Clara County - $2,000,000
San Francisco County - $1,800,000
Marin County - $1,700,000
Orange County - $1,440,000
How much do homes cost in my county?
You can see the full list of counties on the Realtors association’s website.