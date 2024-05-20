$205,000 for a house in California? See where to find cheapest and most expensive prices

Looking to buy a house in California? Be prepared to shell out some serious cash.

According to the California Association of Realtors’ April home sales and price report, the median sold price of an existing single-family home in California hit a record high of $904,210.

Overall, the statewide median home price has risen about 11% since April 2023.

“While the market performed solidly in April, we don’t expect to see a rapid recovery as long as inflation remains sticky and mortgage rates continue to fluctuate despite recent dips,” Jordan Levine, the association’s vice president, said in the news release.

As of Monday, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage in California was at 6.64%, according to Zillow.

Levine said the increase in housing inventory will “provide much-needed supply to the market and facilitate a higher level of home sales in the second half of the year.”

If you’re searching the market for a new home, here’s where you can find the cheapest and most expensive housing prices, according to the California Association of Realtors’ April home sales and price report.

New homes rise in the Delta Shores development near the shopping center in south Sacramento on Dec. 12, 2023.

Where are the cheapest places to buy a house in California?

California’s cheapest home prices can largely be found in Northern California and the Central Valley, according to the report.

These 10 California counties had home prices below the state median of $904,210:

1. Lassen County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $205,000

Region: Northern California

2. Trinity County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $212,000

Region: Northern California

3. Siskiyou County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $281,500

Region: Northern California

4. Tehama County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $309,750

Region: Northern California

5. Plumas County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $320,000

Region: Northern California

6. Lake County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $340,000

Region: Northern California

7. Shasta County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $360,000

Region: Northern California

8. Glenn County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $362,000

Region: Central Valley

9. Kern County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $377,000

Region: Central Valley

10. Imperial County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $377,500





Region: Southern California

The incredible, newly built, 20,000-square-foot residence in Los Angeles, California.

Where are the most expensive home prices in California?

California’s most expensive home prices can be found in the Bay Area, where housing costs can top $2 million, according to the California Association of Realtors.

Housing costs in Southern California closely followed those in the Bay Area, with the median sold price of existing single-family home at $880,000.

According to the home sales and price report, these five counties had the most expensive single-family homes last month:

San Mateo County - $2,150,000 Santa Clara County - $2,000,000 San Francisco County - $1,800,000 Marin County - $1,700,000 Orange County - $1,440,000

New housing in the Founders Point subdivision at Carver Road and Bangs Avenue in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023.

How much do homes cost in my county?

You can see the full list of counties on the Realtors association’s website.