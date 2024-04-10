2025 Toyota 4Runner Exterior Photo Gallery

Recommended Stories
- Autoblog
2025 Toyota 4Runner vs Land Cruiser vs the old 4Runner: How they compare
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner looks like it'll be a clear improvement to its predecessor. Though looking at the specs, it may pose a problem for the Land Cruiser
- Autoblog
2025 Toyota 4Runner (finally!) revealed, and the new Trailhunter is extremely cool
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is finally arriving this fall with a full lineup including returning TRD Pro and new Trailhunter. Hybrid power now available.
- Autoblog
2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter trim: Here's what you get
We breakdown what you get with the new 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter trim.
- Autoblog
Toyota 4Runner third-generation through the years: A history lesson on the 1996-2002 models
We're about to see the brand-new 2025 4Runner (stay tuned for that later today), so we thought now would be a great time to look back at one of the previous generations that helped establish the 4Runner name in the United States.
- Autoblog
Toyota teases Trailhunter trim for 2025 4Runner, reveal is tonight
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner appears to be adding a Trailhunter trim level to its lineup for the redesign.
- Autoblog
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Preview: Pricing, fuel economy and everything else we know
Everything we know about the all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, including its price, fuel economy, hybrid power specs and more.
- Autoblog
Toyota teases the 2025 4Runner
Toyota teases the sixth-generation 2025 4Runner, appearing to prove rumors of evolutionary styling. Production is said to begin in July.
- Autoblog
2024 Toyota bZ4X Review: A ground ball single up the middle
The 2024 Toyota bZ4X will appeal to brand loyalists, especially in its XLE FWD form, but other electric vehicles are superior overall.
- Autoblog
Tesla Model Y was the most-produced vehicle in 2023
EV research firm Inovev found that the Tesla Model Y topped global auto production numbers last year, but Chinese models are growing in popularity.
- Autoblog
Many hybrids don't sit on dealers' lots for very long -Report
New and used hybrids have been selling quite fast over the last month.
- Autoblog
2025 Acura MDX ditches touchpad, embraces touchscreens, Google, Bang & Olufsen
The MDX sees notable upgrades for 2025, including a new touchscreen with Google built-in, and new sound systems by Bang & Olufsen.
- TechCrunch
Nvidia's next-gen Blackwell platform will come to Google Cloud in early 2025
It's Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas this week, and that means it's time for a bunch of new instance types and accelerators to hit the Google Cloud Platform. In addition to the new custom Arm-based Axion chips, most of this year's announcements are about AI accelerators, whether built by Google or from Nvidia. Only a few weeks ago, Nvidia announced its Blackwell platform.
- Autoblog
Base GMC Hummer EV2 reportedly dead for the planned 2025 launch year
GMC reportedly kills the entry-level 2025 Hummer EV2 trim that was meant to debut this spring with a $79,995 base price.
- Yahoo Movies
He's alive! Frankenstein is ready for his close-up as Christian Bale readies to portray the monster on film.
Christian Bale is the second of three actors to portray the monstrous character in a string of new interpretations.
- Yahoo Sports
NBA coaching market starting to take shape for offseason
Charlotte, Brooklyn and Washington — as well as other possible sleeper teams — are expected to be the main drivers of the market, with unexpected playoff ramifications always looming.
- Yahoo Sports
Brock Purdy nearly doubles his salary due to a bonus from NFL's performance-based pay
Brock Purdy and other young NFL players had a nice payday.
- Yahoo Sports
Bills agree to trade Stefon Diggs to Texans for 2025 second-round draft pick
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
- Autoblog
2025 Porsche Taycan First Drive Review: How does 938 hp sound?
The all-electric Porsche Taycan has been updated for the first time, and seriously upgraded in terms of performance and range.
- Autoblog
Peugeot 9x8 WEC racer installs a rear wing and a pack-of-lions livery
Peugeot added a rear wing to its 9x8 racer for the 2024 WEC season to make the most of BOP rule changes, the new livery representing a pack of lions.
- Autoblog
2024 New York International Auto Show not-so-mega photo gallery
Here are all the new reveals and first looks from the 2024 New York International Auto Show, along with our commentary on the state of NYAS.