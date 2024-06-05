2025 pilot program to support workforce training for high-demand industries

Jun. 4—Next year will be the start of a new three-year workforce training economic support program.

House Bill 303, which passed the 2024 Legislature, created a pilot program to test out how giving people stipends for work training and basic living expenses can help increase access to living wage jobs.

It's focused on training or educational programs accredited by a state higher learning institution that certify or license students so they can get jobs in a particular field.

The program starts as a three-year study. The New Mexico Higher Education Department is tasked with developing the program's criteria and providing participants with stipends of up to $1,000 per month for a year.

The bill originally had a $1 million allocation taken from the federal temporary assistance for needy families block grant (TANF), but legislators later stripped that out.

The Higher Education Department can get help run the program from the state's Health Care Authority and collaborate with other state agencies, business leaders and organizations like trade unions and nonprofits.

House Bill 303 lists "priority" industries and fields, including construction industries, intelligent manufacturing, broadband expansion and global trade.

The goal is ultimately to meet job needs for high-demand industries and reduce poverty, "increasing financial stability and lowering dependence on government services for participants by providing ongoing economic support," according to the legislation.

In determining who's eligible to participate in the program, the bill specifically states it can't be restricted based on immigration status, though the participant needs to prove New Mexico residency. Other criteria up for consideration include income, education and employment status.

The Higher Education Department has to adopt the pilot program's rules by April 1. The agency also has to report on program recommendations to a legislative committee by then.

Additionally, HED has to annually report to the Legislature about how the program is going by December every year starting in 2025.

