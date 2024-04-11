2024 Woman of the Year nominations open

Apr. 10—Nominations for the 2024 Woman of the Year Awards are now open through May 5, Assemblyman James Gallagher announced on Tuesday.

The awards are an effort to publicly honor outstanding women of service throughout California Assembly District 3, which includes Butte, Glenn, Placer, Tehama, Sutter and Yuba counties. One nominee from each county will be awarded.

According to Gallagher's office, honorees are women who have shown tremendous efforts to improve their community through their work or volunteerism.

"In an effort to publicly honor exceptional women in Assembly District 3, I will be recognizing one woman from each of the counties I represent for all of the hard work and dedication that they have sewn into their community for the greater good," Gallagher said in a statement.

Last year's Women of the Year included Megan Weiss of Tehama County; Donna Hottinger of Butte County; Christine Zoppi of Glenn County; Stephanie Steele of Sutter County; and Martha Bunce of Yuba County.

Steele was awarded for her efforts in delegating resources to victims of the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bunce was awarded for her dedication to the public school system and advocating for women's equality in school and the workplace.

Nominations for the 2024 Woman of the Year Awards can be submitted online through Gallagher's office at www.ad03.asmrc.org/.