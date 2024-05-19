2024 Tri-Cities high school graduation times, dates. Toyota Center has new rules

Thousands of seniors will graduate at about two dozen high school commencement ceremonies May 30-June 8 around the greater Tri-Cities region.

Most will be at the Toyota Center at 7000 West Grandridge Boulevard in Kennewick and the neighboring Three Rivers Convention Center.

One notable change is coming to Tri-City graduations this year — the Toyota Center has a new clear bag policy in place.

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12-by-6 inches are allowed inside. Smaller clutches that do not exceed 4.5-by-6.5 inches are allowed in.

No weapons or outside food are allowed. Attendees will enter through metal detectors and re-entry is not permitted.

Parking will be limited and no liquids will be allowed into Edgar Brown Stadium, located at 801 North 18th Ave., for Pasco commencement ceremonies. It’s recommended attendees find seating 15 minutes prior to the ceremony, and know which of the two entrances to use.

Kennewick High graduate Vea Moala poses for a photo with a family gift, wrapped around him, paper money taped together, following his 2023 graduation ceremony at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

High school graduations around the Tri-Cities do not require a ticket to attend.

And most ceremonies will be live streamed online.

Family and friends fill Edgar Brown Stadium in 2022 to watch 525 Chiawana High School graduates receive their diplomas during the school’s outdoor commencement ceremony in Pasco.

Palouse Junction Alternative High School: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Connell High School.

Connell High School: 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Connell High School.

Kiona-Benton City High School: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Kiona-Benton City High School.

Mid-Columbia Partnership: 5 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Three Rivers Convention Center, Kennewick.

Delta High School: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at HAPO Center, Pasco.

Columbia-Burbank High School: 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Columbia-Burbank High School.

Nearly 1,500 students graduated from Columbia Basin College in 2022.

River View High School: 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at River View High School.

Pacific Crest Online Academy: 9 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Three Rivers Convention Center.

River’s Edge High School: 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Three Rivers Convention Center.

Three Rivers HomeLink: 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Three Rivers Convention Center.

Legacy High School: 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Three Rivers Convention Center.

Richland High School: 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Toyota Center.

Endeavor High School: 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Three Rivers Convention Center.

Phoenix High School: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Three Rivers Convention Center.

New Horizons High School: 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Edgar Brown Stadium.

Hanford High School: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Toyota Center.

Kamiakin graduate Zoe Arambul hugs her older brother, Donovan, after he surprised her 2023 commencement ceremony at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

Kennewick High School: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Toyota Center.

Chiawana High School: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Edgar Brown Stadium.

Prosser High School: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Art Fiker Memorial Stadium.

Kamiakin High School: Noon Saturday, June 8, at Toyota Center.

Southridge High School: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Toyota Center.

Pasco High School: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Edgar Brown Stadium.

Columbia Basin College will host its spring commencement Friday, June 14, at the Toyota Center. Two ceremonies are planned and will be divided by degree types.

4 p.m. — Bachelor’s degrees, associate’s in applied science degrees, applied science-transfer degrees, associate’s in science degrees, and one-year certificates.

7 p.m. — Associate’s in arts and sciences degrees and in science transfer degrees.

Columbia Basin College’s 2023 commencement was at the Toyota Center in Kennewick

Washington State University Tri-Cities held its spring commencement Saturday, May 4. A recording of the event is available to watch on the university’s YouTube page.

Washington State University Tri-Cities honored 315 students during its spring 2023 commencement.

