2024 total solar eclipse witnessed by Story County residents — even without totality

A partial solar eclipse is seen from McFarland Park in Ames, Iowa on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Though Monday's solar eclipse was only partially visible in Story County, that didn't stop residents from enjoying the historic event.

The rare phenomenon was first visible in Ames around 12:45 p.m. and lasted until just after 3 p.m.

More than 200 people filled McFarland Park for an eclipse viewing party hosted by Story County Conservation. People of all ages gathered for the rare celestial event, from children as young as two years old to adults in their 80s.

"It was a lot better of a turnout than we were expecting," Amber Piatt, naturalist at Story County Conservation, said. "We're really excited everyone was able to come out, hang out with us, and view (the eclipse) together."

Residents of Story County enjoy solar eclipse view at McFarland Park on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

Some families brought their own telescopes, lawn chairs, and blankets to view the eclipse. Residents also had access to ISO-approved solar viewing glasses and a safe solar viewer provided by Ames Area Amateur Astronomers.

Eclipse viewers also made use of an information table that featured a 3D model, a DIY pinhole projector, a glasses-decorating station, eclipse chalk art, and more.

"This event is delightful," said Bob Anders, who watched with his wife and a friend. "We want to thank the Story County Conservation for hosting it."

More: Ames' new renaissance faire will have fire-breathing and sword-fighting. When does it start?

Eclipse remains exciting for experienced viewers

Monday's eclipse was the second Anders had seen. He remembered stopping on Interstate 35 during the 2017 eclipse while driving home from his son's wedding in Wisconsin.

"(An eclipse) is a phenomenon," Anders said. "I think everyone, if they have an opportunity, should get away and watch it."

Anders' friend, Frank Schabel, saw his third eclipse on Monday. He remembers seeing an eclipse in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, which was in the path of totality this year.

Schabel learned about the sun's corona on Monday, which is often seen during an eclipse. The outermost layer of the sun's atmosphere is usually difficult to see with the naked eye, but during the eclipse, Schabel and others saw the red rim.

Jacelyn West enjoys solar eclipse view at McFarland Park on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

More: Reiman Gardens prepares for thousands of tulips to bloom in April

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Story County Conservation hosts solar eclipse viewing party