2024 Texas runoff election updates: What to know as voting begins in the Austin area
The May 28 runoff election is finally here.
In several key races, Democratic and Republican voters will decide which candidates will represent their party in the November general election.
The joint primary runoff election features contests for offices in which no candidate received more than 50% of the votes in the March 5 election. Only a small number of races are being voted on, and only the two highest vote-earning candidates will be listed for each of the remaining races.
Follow for live updates as polls close on Tuesday.
What time do polls open and close on May 28?
Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 28.
If you are still standing in line to vote at 7 p.m., stay in line. You will be allowed to vote even if you haven’t been admitted inside a polling place as long as you’re in line.
More: Texas primary races will be settled soon. A look at the Democratic, Republican runoffs.
Polling locations near me
If you're a Travis County resident, you can find a list of polling places here or by using the map below.
Click on the links to find polling locations for Bastrop, Williamson and Hays counties as well.
Who's on the May 28 ballot?
Travis County
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff)
Edward Smith
Maggie Ellis
United States Representative, District 35 (Republican runoff)
Michael Rodriguez
Steven Wright
Bastrop County
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff)
Edward Smith
Maggie Ellis
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1 (Republican runoff)
Dominica McGinnis
Butch Carmack
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2 - Unexpired Term (Republican runoff)
Ty McDonald
Zachary Carter
Hays County
United States Representative, District 35 (Republican runoff)
Michael Rodriguez
Steven Wright
Williamson County
Member, State Board of Education, District 10 (Republican runoff)
Tom Maynard
Mary Bone
United States Representative, District 31 (Democratic runoff)
Stuart Whitlow
Brian Walbridge
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff)
Edward Smith
Maggie Ellis
What do I need to vote on May 28?
Voters must present one of seven acceptable forms of identification at the polls, according to Texas law. The seven acceptable forms include:
Texas driver license
Texas election ID certificate
Texas personal ID card
Texas handgun license
U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
U.S. military ID card
U.S. passport
Those who are unable to present one of the forms of ID listed above may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID. That could be a utility bill, bank statement, government check or voter registration certificate.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 2024 Texas runoff election updates: Voting begins in the Austin area