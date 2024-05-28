2024 Texas runoff election updates: What to know as voting begins in the Austin area

The May 28 runoff election is finally here.

In several key races, Democratic and Republican voters will decide which candidates will represent their party in the November general election.

The joint primary runoff election features contests for offices in which no candidate received more than 50% of the votes in the March 5 election. Only a small number of races are being voted on, and only the two highest vote-earning candidates will be listed for each of the remaining races.

Follow for live updates as polls close on Tuesday.

What time do polls open and close on May 28?

Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 28.

If you are still standing in line to vote at 7 p.m., stay in line. You will be allowed to vote even if you haven’t been admitted inside a polling place as long as you’re in line.

Polling locations near me

If you're a Travis County resident, you can find a list of polling places here or by using the map below.

Click on the links to find polling locations for Bastrop, Williamson and Hays counties as well.

Who's on the May 28 ballot?

Travis County

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff) Edward Smith Maggie Ellis

United States Representative, District 35 (Republican runoff) Michael Rodriguez Steven Wright



Bastrop County

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff) Edward Smith Maggie Ellis



County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1 (Republican runoff) Dominica McGinnis Butch Carmack

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2 - Unexpired Term (Republican runoff) Ty McDonald Zachary Carter



Hays County

United States Representative, District 35 (Republican runoff) Michael Rodriguez Steven Wright



Williamson County

Member, State Board of Education, District 10 (Republican runoff) Tom Maynard Mary Bone

United States Representative, District 31 (Democratic runoff) Stuart Whitlow Brian Walbridge

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 (Democratic runoff) Edward Smith Maggie Ellis



What do I need to vote on May 28?

Voters must present one of seven acceptable forms of identification at the polls, according to Texas law. The seven acceptable forms include:

Texas driver license

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

U.S. military ID card

U.S. passport

Those who are unable to present one of the forms of ID listed above may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID. That could be a utility bill, bank statement, government check or voter registration certificate.

