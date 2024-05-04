2024 Texas election live updates: May 4 elections underway in Austin area

Election Day in Texas has arrived.

Voters will head to the polls on May 4 to weigh in on candidates and propositions across Central Texas, including the Travis Central Appraisal District board of directors and a $649.5 million bond proposal from the Georgetown Independent School District.

Check back for updates throughout Election Day on Saturday:

What time do polls open and close on May 4?

Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 4.

If you are still standing in line to vote at 7 p.m., stay in line. You will be allowed to vote even if you haven’t been admitted inside a polling place as long as you’re in line.

Polling locations near me

If you're a Travis County resident, you can find a list of polling places here or by using the map below.

Click on the links to find polling locations for Bastrop, Williamson and Hays counties as well.

Who's on the May 4 ballot?

Several Central Texas city and school district offices are up for grabs, and voters will also weigh in on a slew of propositions.

Texas local elections: A helpful guide for everything on the May 4 ballot, broken down by county.

What do I need to vote on May 4?

Voters must present one of seven acceptable forms of identification at the polls, according to Texas law. The seven acceptable forms include:

Texas driver license

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

U.S. military ID card

U.S. passport

Those who are unable to present one of the forms of ID listed above may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID. That could be a utility bill, bank statement, government check or voter registration certificate.

