2024 Texas election live updates: May 4 elections underway in Austin area

American-Statesman staff
·2 min read

Election Day in Texas has arrived.

Voters will head to the polls on May 4 to weigh in on candidates and propositions across Central Texas, including the Travis Central Appraisal District board of directors and a $649.5 million bond proposal from the Georgetown Independent School District.

Check back for updates throughout Election Day on Saturday:

What time do polls open and close on May 4?

Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 4.

If you are still standing in line to vote at 7 p.m., stay in line. You will be allowed to vote even if you haven’t been admitted inside a polling place as long as you’re in line.

Polling locations near me

If you're a Travis County resident, you can find a list of polling places here or by using the map below.

Click on the links to find polling locations for BastropWilliamson and Hays counties as well.

Who's on the May 4 ballot?

Several Central Texas city and school district offices are up for grabs, and voters will also weigh in on a slew of propositions.

Texas local elections: A helpful guide for everything on the May 4 ballot, broken down by county.

What do I need to vote on May 4?

Voters must present one of seven acceptable forms of identification at the polls, according to Texas law. The seven acceptable forms include:

  • Texas driver license

  • Texas election ID certificate

  • Texas personal ID card

  • Texas handgun license

  • U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

  • U.S. military ID card

  • U.S. passport

Those who are unable to present one of the forms of ID listed above may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID. That could be a utility bill, bank statement, government check or voter registration certificate.

