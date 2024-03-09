2024 TCJ Student Creative Writing Contest Winners Announced

TCJ Student’s guest editor, noted First Nations author Richard Van Camp, has announced the winners of the 2024 TCJ Student creative writing contest. ““How blessed am I to have been asked to read each of the writings submitted to the TCJ Student creative writing contest this year,” stated Van Camp.

“I was astounded and inspired by each of the poems, essays, and works of fiction. I want to send a huge mahsi cho—thank you very much—to each of writers who put so much into what they created. To be welcomed into so many hearts and homes and lives of the narrators and protagonists was a joy, and we can expect great things from each of these students. Get ready for great reads from gorgeous voices and bravo to TCJ Student for publishing these," Van Camp added.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Click here to sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The top fiction entries are: “Whispers Like the Scent of Pine” by R.H. “Dolly” Peterman of Leech Lake Tribal College, “Obtaining a Dog” by Minja Utahna Gaines of the Institute of American Indian Arts, and “The New World” by Danelle Jishie of Tohono O’odham Community College.

The top nonfiction entries are: “Medicines in the Ground” by Natalie Mullen of Northwest Indian College, “Ádééhonílzin (To Know Yourself)” by Elxcia N. Smith of Diné College, and “A Kinaalda Blessing Inspired by My Grandmother” by Linda A. Curley of Navajo Technical University.

The top entries in poetry are: “Corn Beads” by Emerald GoingSnake of the Institute of American Indian Arts, untitled by Sareya Taylor of the Institute of American Indian Arts, and “When Mama Cooks” by Natasha Endito of Diné College.

“Once again our creative writing contest was a big success thanks to all the students who participated and the tribal college faculty who encouraged and mentored them,” said Bradley Shreve, editor of the Tribal College Journal. “Ahéhee’ for supporting your TCJ Student—we look forward to showcasing Richard’s selections in the 2024 edition of the magazine, along with many others online at TCJStudent.org.”

TCJ Student is still accepting submissions to its art and film contests through March 15th. For contest guidelines and more information, visit: https://tcjstudent.org/contest/

About the Author: "Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at editor@nativenewsonline.net. "

Contact: news@nativenewsonline.net