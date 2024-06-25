2024 TCAP scores continue slow, steady gains for Tennessee students

Tennessee public school students continued slow but steady gains in math, English language arts and social studies on this year's standardized tests.

Math scores in grades 3-8 statewide also showed modest growth. However, due a standards change, high school math scores will not be available until later this year, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

The scores, released Monday, show a continued rebound from disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with social studies and English language arts scores exceeding 2019 levels before the pandemic. The state education department praised district and school leaders, educators, families and elected officials for their support in addressing learning loss from the pandemic.

"Tennessee's strategic education investments have resulted in steady growth for students across the state," Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release from the department.

Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds said the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program provides valuable data that will continue to help leaders decide what's best for Tennessee students.

"Through the dedication of our teachers, schools, and districts, we are pleased that student performance continues to build on a strong foundation, improving outcomes for future success," Reynolds said in the release.

The state report card will update with 2024 scores in late July, according to the department. It can be found at ReportCard.TNedu.gov.

How Tennessee students did on the 2024 TCAP

Here's a look at a how this year's statewide TCAP scores break down in comparison to previous years.

But first, there are a few key things to note:

State testing was not administered during the 2019-20 school year due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennessee's science testing standards changed in 2021 , so data from previous years is not comparable and therefore not included.

The state education department has only released math results for grades 3-8 , as of June 24. This is due to "substantive revisions of high school math standards," according to the department, and results of high school math testing will be provided later this year after the standards-setting process completes.

Percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number. Since the education department only provided rounded numbers for each year's scores in its release, some totals come out to 101%.

English language arts (all grades)

2019: 35% proficient / 66% not proficient

2021: 29% proficient / 71% not proficient

2022: 36% proficient / 64% not proficient

2023: 38% proficient / 62% not proficient

2024: 39% proficient / 61% not proficient

Math (grades 3-8 only)

2019: 41% proficient / 59% not proficient

2021: 28% proficient / 72% not proficient

2022: 34% proficient / 66% not proficient

2023: 38% proficient / 62% not proficient

2024: 40% proficient / 60% not proficient

Science (all grades)

2021: 38% proficient / 62% not proficient

2022: 40% proficient / 60% not proficient

2023: 43% proficient / 57% not proficient

2024: 44% proficient / 56% not proficient

Social studies (all grades)

2019: 39% proficient / 62% not proficient

2021: 37% proficient / 63% not proficient

2022: 43% proficient / 57% not proficient

2023: 44% proficient / 56% not proficient

2024: 45% proficient / 56% not proficient

Reach children's reporter Rachel Wegner at RAwegner@tennessean.com or follow her on Twitter, Threads and Bluesky @RachelAnnWegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TCAP scores 2024: Tennessee students continue slow, steady gains