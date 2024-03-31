2024 symposium for the North Landing River and Albemarle Sound Estuarine watershed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Green Ribbon Committee is hosting a symposium for those interesting restoring and preserving the North Landing River and Albemarle Sound Estuarine watershed.

Virginia Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles will give the keynote address, and breakout sessions will cover wetlands, living shorelines and the Supreme Court ruling on Sackett v. the Environmental Protection Agency. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St., on Friday, April 26.

The $30 registration fee includes a boxed lunch. Attendees will also be eligible to earn continuing education credit for the following fields:

Landscape architecture

Engineering

Floodplain management

Environmental science

Planning

