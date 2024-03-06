2024 Super Tuesday results for Virginia, Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights

Bookmark this story to get the most up-to-date local election results.

8:36 p.m.

Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Hopewell have most of their precincts reported.

8:01 p.m.

First Petersburg and Colonial Heights numbers are in. See below.

7:30 p.m.

About a half hour later, former President Donald Trump was declared winner of the Virginia Republican Primary.

7 p.m.

Moments after the polls closed, President Joe Biden won the Virginia Democratic Primary.

Petersburg

Democratic Primary:

Marianne Williamson: 4.72%, 51 votes

Joseph R. Biden, Jr.: 93.99%, 1,016 votes

Dean Benson Phillips: 1.30%, 14 votes

Voter turnout: 8.72%

Precincts reporting: 87.5% (7 reported, 1 unreported)

Republican Primary:

Chris Christie: 0.62%, 2 votes

Ryan L. Binkley: 0.62%, 2 votes

Vivek Ramaswamy: 1.24%, 4 votes

Donald J. Trump: 67.08%, 216 votes

Ron D. DeSantis: 0.93%, 3 votes

Nikki R. Haley: 29.50%, 95 votes

Voter turnout: 1.63%

Precincts reporting: 87.50% (7 reported, 1 unreported)

Colonial Heights

Democratic Primary:

Marianne Williamson: 10.75%, 33 votes

Joseph R. Biden, Jr.: 86.97%, 267 votes

Dean Benson Phillips: 2.28%, 7 votes

Voter turnout: 2.36%

Precincts reporting: 83% (5 reported, 1 unreported)

Republican Primary:

Chris Christie: 0.10%, 2 votes

Ryan L. Binkley: 0.31%, 6 votes

Vivek Ramaswamy: 0.41%, 8 votes

Donald J. Trump: 80.58%, 1,585 votes

Ron D. DeSantis: 0.66%, 13 votes

Nikki R. Haley: 17.95%, 353 votes

Voter turnout: 15.12%, 1,967 ballots cast

Precincts reporting: 83% (5 reported, 1 unreported)

Hopewell

Democratic Primary:

Marianne Williamson: 7.41%, 36 votes

Joseph R. Biden, Jr.: 89.51%, 435 votes

Dean Benson Phillips: 3.09%, 15 votes

Voter turnout: 3.97%

Precincts reporting: 87.5% (7 reported, 1 unreported)

Republican Primary:

Chris Christie: 0.44%, 4 votes

Ryan L. Binkley: 0.11%, 1 votes

Vivek Ramaswamy: 0.22%, 2 votes

Donald J. Trump: 85.71%, 786 votes

Ron D. DeSantis: 0.44%, 4 votes

Nikki R. Haley: 13.09%, 120 votes

Voter turnout: 7.64%, 1,205 ballots cast

Precincts reporting: 87.50% (7 reported, 1 unreported)

