2024 Super Tuesday results for Virginia, Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights
8:36 p.m.
Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Hopewell have most of their precincts reported.
8:01 p.m.
First Petersburg and Colonial Heights numbers are in. See below.
7:30 p.m.
About a half hour later, former President Donald Trump was declared winner of the Virginia Republican Primary.
7 p.m.
Moments after the polls closed, President Joe Biden won the Virginia Democratic Primary.
Petersburg
Democratic Primary:
Marianne Williamson: 4.72%, 51 votes
Joseph R. Biden, Jr.: 93.99%, 1,016 votes
Dean Benson Phillips: 1.30%, 14 votes
Voter turnout: 8.72%
Precincts reporting: 87.5% (7 reported, 1 unreported)
Republican Primary:
Chris Christie: 0.62%, 2 votes
Ryan L. Binkley: 0.62%, 2 votes
Vivek Ramaswamy: 1.24%, 4 votes
Donald J. Trump: 67.08%, 216 votes
Ron D. DeSantis: 0.93%, 3 votes
Nikki R. Haley: 29.50%, 95 votes
Voter turnout: 1.63%
Precincts reporting: 87.50% (7 reported, 1 unreported)
Colonial Heights
Democratic Primary:
Marianne Williamson: 10.75%, 33 votes
Joseph R. Biden, Jr.: 86.97%, 267 votes
Dean Benson Phillips: 2.28%, 7 votes
Voter turnout: 2.36%
Precincts reporting: 83% (5 reported, 1 unreported)
Republican Primary:
Chris Christie: 0.10%, 2 votes
Ryan L. Binkley: 0.31%, 6 votes
Vivek Ramaswamy: 0.41%, 8 votes
Donald J. Trump: 80.58%, 1,585 votes
Ron D. DeSantis: 0.66%, 13 votes
Nikki R. Haley: 17.95%, 353 votes
Voter turnout: 15.12%, 1,967 ballots cast
Precincts reporting: 83% (5 reported, 1 unreported)
Hopewell
Democratic Primary:
Marianne Williamson: 7.41%, 36 votes
Joseph R. Biden, Jr.: 89.51%, 435 votes
Dean Benson Phillips: 3.09%, 15 votes
Voter turnout: 3.97%
Precincts reporting: 87.5% (7 reported, 1 unreported)
Republican Primary:
Chris Christie: 0.44%, 4 votes
Ryan L. Binkley: 0.11%, 1 votes
Vivek Ramaswamy: 0.22%, 2 votes
Donald J. Trump: 85.71%, 786 votes
Ron D. DeSantis: 0.44%, 4 votes
Nikki R. Haley: 13.09%, 120 votes
Voter turnout: 7.64%, 1,205 ballots cast
Precincts reporting: 87.50% (7 reported, 1 unreported)
