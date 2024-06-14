The 2024 state primary election: 4th Congressional District Democratic candidates Q&A

Multiple Democratic candidates are vying for the 4th Congressional District seat.

Democratic and unaffiliated voters living in the 4th Congressional District will see three Democratic candidate choices on the state primary election ballot, but voters can only select one candidate. The candidate with the most votes in the primary will become the Democratic candidate on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

The 4th Congressional District includes the entire eastern side of Colorado and parts of Fort Collins.

The Democratic candidates who will appear on the ballots in the 4th Congressional District include Trisha Calvarese, John Padora Jr. and Ike McCorkle.

The Coloradoan conducted an email Q&A, and here is what you need to know about the Democratic candidates ahead of the 2024 state primary:

Trisha Calvarese, Democrat

What are the main issues you plan to focus on if elected?

There are five main issues that I call my “Hometown Values,” which I hear about in our district every day when I’m knocking doors, making phone calls, or meeting with voters:

IncreasingAmerican competitiveness so that we can continue to build a strong economy in the world (to) give our families and the next generation the best shot at earning a good life and doing better than their parents did.

Focusing on economic security, which means good jobs, lower costs, and a smarter education system so that Colorado’s workers can compete for the jobs of today and tomorrow alike.

Strong families are the core of our society, but right now basic healthcare freedoms are under attack by radical politicians, and there is a devastating lack of childcare and senior care options both in Colorado and across the nation.

Colorado resilience to worsening extreme storms, ensuring our farmers and ranchers cannot just survive but thrive in the coming challenging decades, protecting our air and water, and implementing a “best of the above” energy strategy that not only capitalizes on Colorado’s abundant natural gas but also brings more renewable energy online, modernize our electrical grid, and adds a lot of battery storage for the in-between times.

Protecting our democracy from threats both foreign and, unfortunately, domestic. As your Congresswoman, I’ll vote to certify the election regardless of whether or not I voted for the winner and will always work across the aisle to find real solutions to the massive challenges facing our communities. Neither Democrats nor Republicans have a monopoly on good ideas, but always leading with our Hometown Values is how I’ll decide how to vote, what bills to sponsor, and which issues to focus on in Washington D.C.

Finally, I know firsthand that seniors depend on the healthcare programs and benefits that we promised them, and I will fight against any proposal that raises the retirement age or cuts Social Security and Medicare benefits. I'm fighting for the people and places often overlooked and left behind, and to bring investments in generational climate, technology, and workforce legislation here to help our economy grow. And as state after state bans reproductive freedom, I will fiercely oppose extremists who want to ban contraceptives, fertility treatments, and all abortions nationwide, with no exceptions for rape, incest, or when the life of the woman is at risk.

Can you provide a brief description of your career experience thus far and if you've run for a political office before?

I’m a Colorado native, I grew up right here in the 4th Congressional District, attended Douglas County Public Schools, and called Highlands Ranch home when it was still an actual ranch. At both the The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) and the U.S. National Science Foundation, I was at the forefront of shaping messaging that led to the landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Bipartisan Chips and Science Act.

As a card-carrying member of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) with the U.S. National Science Foundation, I worked to reshore and revitalize American manufacturing and innovation. Then, a family emergency changed everything. I came back to my hometown, Highlands Ranch, to provide end-of-life care for my parents, who passed away in the comfort of home, days apart. Now, I’m running to serve the community that raised me.

Campaign finance

A report filed March 31 by the Federal Election Commission shows Calvarese's campaign had received $40,267.27 in contributions and spent $7,876.36. The report also noted $0 in loans received.

John Padora Jr., Democrat

What are the main issues you plan to focus on if elected?

The economy by implementing economic populist policies such as increasing minimum wage, implementing progressive taxation, regulating big corporations to prevent monopolies, getting Wall Street investors out of the housing market to lower costs, and investing in infrastructure to create jobs. These measures aim to support working-class citizens and reduce economic inequality. Also, by focusing on the economic output of agriculture and saving family-owned farmers by prioritizing them over corporate monopolies. Implementing a federal right to repair bill and reducing taxes can also support their sustainability, promoting a fair agricultural landscape and preserving family legacies in farming and ranching. And finally lowering healthcare costs by expanding Medicaid and advocating for a single payer healthcare system, while simultaneously seeking to curb administrative costs.

The environment by investing in water treatment facilities, sustainable water sources, and infrastructure upgrades to remove uranium and toxic sludge from drinking water in Eastern Colorado and throughout rural America. This, along with climate-friendly measures, can reduce pollution, ensure clean air and water, and promote sustainability in the region while mitigating the worst effects of climate change.

Democracy. In Congress, I'll prioritize improving our democracy by codifying women's reproductive freedom, enhancing election integrity, curbing big money's influence, passing ethics reforms like a gift ban, and working to reform the Supreme Court of the United States. These steps uphold individual rights, strengthen fair elections, increase transparency, and ensure a more equitable and accountable government.

Can you provide a brief description of your career experience thus far and if you've run for a political office before?

I am currently a senior manufacturing engineer for a company that manufacturers aerospace components and medical implants and surgical instruments. I have worked in computer-aided manufacturing as a CNC Machinist and Programmer for over a decade prior to my current position. I'm also a part-time adjunct instructor for a technical college where I teach machining and manufacturing of firearms primarily to active-duty folks, veterans, police officers, etc.

I am a degreed Environmental scientist from Southern New Hampshire University with a background in Geospatial technology and climate change mitigation. I have worked as an independent contractor and consultant to help industries and municipalities find ways to reduce their carbon footprint and ensure adherence to State and Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

I have worked on numerous campaigns as a paid staffer in the past decade as a field director and political strategist.

I'm originally from Southeastern Pennsylvania with deep ties to Colorado. I ran for State representative when I still lived in Pennsylvania in 2020 (unsuccessfully) in a ruby-red Republican stronghold, to give people a choice. I knocked over 20,000 doors that year to help Joe Biden win the presidency.

Campaign finance

A report filed March 31 by the Federal Election Commission shows Padora's campaign had received $246,754.01 in contributions and spent $209,287.28. The report also noted $11,251.98 in loans received.

Background check

As part of a standard background check on all of the candidates, the Coloradoan found a 2012 charge on Padora for the use and possession of drug paraphernalia categorized as narcotics. On April 10, 2013, Padora pleaded guilty to the charge.

"In 2013, I was charged with possession of narcotics, a consequence of a car accident I had when I was 19," Padora said in an email to the Coloradoan. "I was prescribed opioids for pain and became physically addicted within months. My life spiraled out of control, jeopardizing my marriage, family, career, home, and even my life. I spent over two months in county prison and more than a year on probation. The legal ordeal cost me over ten thousand dollars in legal fees and tens of thousands in lost wages.

"I served my time and paid my debt to society, despite needing treatment rather than incarceration. Since then, I have rebuilt my life from the ground up and now celebrate over 11 years of sobriety. I accept full responsibility for these charges and while I was struggling with chronic pain and mental health and will continue to fight against the stigma that folks in recovery face daily. I'll also continue to be a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform, treatment in lieu of incarceration and will seek to expand equitable access to drug treatment and recovery centers."

Ike McCorkle, Democrat

Campaign website

What are the main issues you plan to focus on if elected?

When I speak to voters all across The Fourth, they tell me that they are extremely concerned about the foundations of our democracy and the threat posed by extremists like Lauren Boebert. The nation I fought so hard to defend in the service is under attack from political extremism, and what we saw on Jan. 6th can never happen again. But it's not just the insurrection that we should be alarmed about, it's extremism from the Supreme Court stripping rights and freedoms away from women. It’s a congress that has proven to be the least productive in American history, and all of these concerns stem from a broken system where paid-for-politicians pander to the financial interests that line their pockets. The American people deserve better and I will win back America’s trust in our Congress and defend our democratic values.

Can you provide a brief description of your career experience thus far and if you've run for a political office before?

As many of the voters know, I’m a retired Marine Corps Officer, Purple Heart recipient, and father of four raising my family in Douglas County. As the party’s nominee for the past two cycles I have held events, showed up, and spent time in every one of the counties that make up the 4th Congressional District, and I have heard the issues facing our rural and urban communities firsthand. In the service, we learn quickly that no matter what you believe or what your politics are, we are all Americans first. Our nominee must work to bring people together, and I believe I’m the best candidate to represent all of the diverse interests in District 4. I've made the effort to meet people where they live and understand the challenges facing their communities. That's the most important thing a candidate can do.

Campaign finance

A report filed March 31 by the Federal Election Commission shows McCorkle's campaign had received $985,966.33 in contributions and spent $844,419.61. The report also noted $0 in loans received.

Background check

As part of a standard background check on all the candidates, the Coloradoan found a protection order violation on McCorkle from Jan. 3.

"I've discussed the circumstances surrounding this family dispute several times," McCorkle said. "I can share that the conversations which precipitated the order were solely in defense of my mother and were what any good son would do. The violation in question resulted from the sending of a holiday email and nothing more. I expect this matter to be dismissed quickly."

Answers in this article have been lightly edited for clarity, accuracy and style.

