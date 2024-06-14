The 2024 state primary election: 4th Congressional District Republican candidates Q&A

Multiple Republican candidates are vying for the 4th Congressional District seat.

Republican and unaffiliated voters living in the district will see six Republican candidate choices on the state primary election ballot. The candidate with the most votes in the primary will become the Republican candidate on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.

The 4th Congressional District includes the entire eastern side of Colorado and parts of Fort Collins.

The Republican candidates who will appear on the ballots in the 4th Congressional District include Lauren Boebert, Richard Holtorf, Mike Lynch, Deborah Flora, Jerry Sonnenberg and Peter Yu.

The Coloradoan conducted a brief Q&A with the candidates via email:

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaks to the crowd during the Colorado Republican State Assembly at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Lauren Boebert, Republican

What are the main issues you plan to focus on if elected?

Securing our Southern Border by reinstating and passing into law Former President Donald Trump's border policies, unleashing American energy dominance by removing bureaucracy on our oil and gas producers, defunding the woke and weaponized government agencies who attack the rights of Americans, and supporting our ranchers and farmers by passing legislation that helps them steward our lands and water resources.

Can you provide a brief description of your career experience thus far and if you've run for a political office before?

I have proudly fought for and served Colorado in Congress for the past four years, getting different legislative priorities signed into law including the Pueblo Jobs Act that passed with bipartisan support and securing water and infrastructure projects for Colorado.

Campaign finance

A report filed March 31 by the Federal Election Commission shows Boebert's campaign had received $3,438,383.74 in receipts and spent $3,229,860.07. The report also noted $0 in loans received.

Background check

As part of a standard background check on all the candidates, the Coloradoan did find a distraint warrant for Boebert of $5,428.80. A distraint warrant is a legal document giving the department of revenue the power to collect delinquent taxes or seize and sell sufficient property to satisfy delinquent taxes.

"Rep. Boebert is working with her legal and financial advisors to quickly rectify the situation with the Colorado Department of Revenue," said Drew Sexton, Boebert's campaign manager. "The source of the dispute remains unclear to her, and she does not have a recollection of being notified or receiving previous records to bring this matter to her attention. We believe this will be resolved promptly and without further issue."

Richard Holtorf, Republican

What are the main issues you plan to focus on if elected?

Pass legislation linking federal funds to the Constitution and federal law, so states such as Colorado with its sanctuary laws, have their federal dollars cut if they violate the Constitution or federal law.

Work with House colleagues to implement my 5-point plan to secure our borders by supporting civilian agencies with military assets to stop the flood of people across our borders and process them quickly.

Repeal Biden’s green energy mandates to allow a balance of new and traditional energy sources.

Pass term limits for both houses of Congress, limiting House service to four terms (8 years) and the Senate to two terms (12 years). I signed a term limit pledge just after announcing my candidacy.

Teach my colleagues the strategies I used in the Colorado Legislature to identify and counter the extreme far left Democratic agenda and socialism.

Measure success by legislation signed into law. Colorado deserves a change. Colorado deserves better than celebrity politicians who talk endlessly, but don’t actually pass any legislation into law. I am that change.

Can you provide a brief description of your career experience thus far and if you've run for a politicaloffice before?

I am an Afghanistan combat veteran who retired from the U.S. Army, a third generation eastern Colorado cattle rancher and feedlot owner and I served as a no-nonsense conservative Legislator in the Colorado House. I’ve held high security clearances in the military, which combined with my master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, means I can serve on the Armed Services or Foreign Affairs committees. Plus, I have managed military budgets before, so I know how and where money can be saved. I have served on the Advisory Committee to the U.S. House Agriculture Committee for the last two years, so I am familiar with the new Farm Bill, current and proposed agriculture and food policy, and I am fully able to make an immediate impact on the Agriculture Committee. See my website for more accomplishments.

Campaign finance

A report filed March 31 by the Federal Election Commission shows Holtorf's campaign had received $142,787.13 in total receipts and spent $44,369.64. The report also noted $38,054.00 in loans received.

Mike Lynch, Republican

What are the main issues you plan to focus on if elected?

I have focused quite a repertoire of legislative efforts toward combating deadly fentanyl in Colorado. I would continue those efforts working with the FBI, DEA and health agencies to prevent further devastation to our society. I have extensive experience with Colorado water issues and I would work on ensuring Colorado has the water it needs to be prosperous in agriculture while ensuring Colorado can continue to grow economically. As a small business owner, I will work to ensure our small businesses can continue thrive and provide jobs for our communities. I will be a champion for local domestic energy production so our families, farmers and small businesses are not constrained by high energy costs continuing to drive inflation. Additionally, I would champion veteran and military issues to ensure our country is secure and veterans have the benefits they deserve for their dedicated service to our nation.

Can you provide a brief description of your career experience thus far and if you've run for a political office before?

I started out my adult life in the military, attending West Point and serving in the Infantry as an officer. I transitioned to corporate America for a period of time before running my own business for the past 23 years manufacturing belt buckles. Most recently, I have served as a State Representative in the Colorado House leading my caucus as the Minority Leader before stepping down to run for Congress. I am in my second term.

Campaign finance

A report filed March 31 by the Federal Election Commission shows Lynch's campaign had received $42,405 in total receipts and spent $39,368.16. The report also noted $0 in loans received.

More on Lynch's DUI arrest: Mike Lynch steps down as Colorado House minority leader: Here's why, who's replacing him

Deborah Flora, 4th Congressional District candidate

Deborah Flora, Republican

Campaign website

What are the main issues you plan to focus on if elected?

The top two issues I will be focused on are securing our border and revitalizing our economy. In the last three years, millions of illegal immigrants have crossed our border creating both a humanitarian and national security disaster. I will work to finish the wall, defund sanctuary policies, end “Catch and Release,” restore “Stay in Mexico,” and ensure the Border Agents have the resources to patrol, not just process. On the fiscal front, our debt is nearly $35 trillion, which is not only unsustainable, but immoral to put on the backs of our children. That out-of-control spending and rising inflation is hurting hard-working Coloradans. In Congress, I will fight for a balanced budget, single subject bills and accountability so that CD4 (Congressional District 4) families are able to run their businesses, raise their children and live their lives free from extreme government overreach. Voters can see my full plan for these issues and many more in my “Roadmap to Restoring America” at DeborahFlora.com.

Can you provide a brief description of your career experience thus far and if you've run for a political office before?

I have deep roots in CD4 fighting alongside my neighbors for years as a Parental Rights and School Choice Advocate, Director of Public Policy and Radio Host broadcast in Colorado for over 12 years. In addition, my husband and I are small business owners with a media company that has focused on important causes such as Military Suicide Prevention, support our Veterans and First Responders, and Education Reform. I ran for the U.S. Senate last election.

Campaign finance

A report filed March 31 by the Federal Election Commission shows Flora's campaign had received $356,044.98 in total receipts and spent $188,937.39. The report also noted $0 in loans received.

Jerry Sonnenberg, Republican

What are the main issues you plan to focus on if elected?

The border crisis is a high priority as well as the inflation issues that are hurting our families. I will work as I did in the Legislature to get government out of the way of the people and businesses so we can return to being responsible for our own actions rather than government making our life altering decisions for us.

Can you provide a brief description of your career experience thus far and if you've run for a political office before?

After 48 years as a farmer and rancher, I was elected to the Colorado House in 2006 and served eight years before serving eight years in the Senate and served as President Pro Tem of the Senate the last time Republicans could stop the liberal agenda. I have the leadership skills and experience learned from being in the legislature to navigate the challenges in D.C. to solve problems for the people of Colorado.

Campaign finance

A report filed March 31 by the Federal Election Commission shows Sonnenberg's campaign had received $312,483.73 in total receipts and spent $88,081.64. The report also noted $0 in loans received.

Peter Yu, Republican

What are the main issues you plan to focus on if elected?

If I am honored to be elected as the next representative of the 4th Congressional District, my main focus will be on a strong economy that focuses on job growth. Reducing the cost of living by supporting deregulation, cut spending, and energy exploration. Addressing immigration by pushing for strict enforcement of our current immigration laws and providing more financing for border patrol. And unifying our district, state, and country by working with every individual within the district, and in congress to eliminate political division.

Can you provide a brief description of your career experience thus far and if you've run for a political office before?

I have been fortunate to work in many different industries throughout my career. I have worked in technology, finance, marketing and renewable energies. My career has allowed me to work for some of the largest corporations in the world. As a regional manager for HSBC Bank and a Director of Marketing for the West Coast for Wyndham Worldwide, I was able to work at the highest levels of management and handle large scale projects and operations. I have also worked with many small businesses in running their marketing and sales. As for my previous political experience, I won the 2018 Republican primary and was the Congressional nominee for the 2nd Congressional District. I also was a candidate for the 2022 U.S. Senate race.

Campaign finance

A report filed March 31 by the Federal Election Commission shows Yu's campaign had received $285,212.00 in total receipts and spent $9,554.45. The report also noted $250,000 in loans received.

Answers in this article have been lightly edited for clarity, accuracy and style.

