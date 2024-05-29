These are the 2024 Star Students semifinalists selected from more than 100 nominees

TechCrunch

China has closed a third state-backed investment fund to bolster its semiconductor industry and reduce reliance on other nations, both for using and for manufacturing wafers — prioritizing what is called chip sovereignty. China's National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, also known simply as 'the Big Fund,' had two previous vintages: Big Fund I (2014 to 2019) and Big Fund II (2019 to 2024). The latter was significantly larger than the former, but Big Fund III is larger than both at 344 billion yuan, or about $47.5 billion, public filings revealed.