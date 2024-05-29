These are the 2024 Star Students semifinalists selected from more than 100 nominees
The 2024 Star Student semifinalists are:
Christopher Bell, Akron STEM High School
Robbaniquea Blakely, McKinley Senior High School (Early College)
Donovan Brown, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
Aiden Byers, Green High School
Seth Dillon, Alliance High School
Lizzy Edwards, Wadsworth High School
Ke'Aira Ferguson, John R Buchtel Community Learning Center
Lukas Graber, Highland High School
Ryan Hall, Ravenna High School
Bryce Hart, Firestone Community Learning Center
Jenna Hatalla, Sandy Valley High School
William Koroly, Streetsboro High School
Grace McQuown, Cloverleaf Local High School
Stela Nonno, Archbishop Hoban High School
Julia Quernemoen, Firestone Community Learning Center
Jerremy Reber, Waynedale High School
Grace Scirocco, James A. Garfield High School
Nour Soliman, Barberton High School
Hailey Stevens, Fairless High School
Clara Sundberg, Waynedale High School
Noe Thu, Akron STEM High School
Audrey Wade, East Canton High School
Hailey Walters, Washington High School
Kayla Wonsick, Nordonia High School
Shane Yankovitz, Revere High School
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: These are the 2024 Star Students semifinalists for Northeast Ohio