These are the 2024 Star Students semifinalists selected from more than 100 nominees

Akron Beacon Journal
·1 min read

The 2024 Star Student semifinalists are:

  • Christopher Bell, Akron STEM High School

  • Robbaniquea Blakely, McKinley Senior High School (Early College)

  • Donovan Brown, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

  • Aiden Byers, Green High School

  • Seth Dillon, Alliance High School

  • Lizzy Edwards, Wadsworth High School

  • Ke'Aira Ferguson, John R Buchtel Community Learning Center

  • Lukas Graber, Highland High School

  • Ryan Hall, Ravenna High School

  • Bryce Hart, Firestone Community Learning Center

  • Jenna Hatalla, Sandy Valley High School

  • William Koroly, Streetsboro High School

  • Grace McQuown, Cloverleaf Local High School

  • Stela Nonno, Archbishop Hoban High School

  • Julia Quernemoen, Firestone Community Learning Center

  • Jerremy Reber, Waynedale High School

  • Grace Scirocco, James A. Garfield High School

  • Nour Soliman, Barberton High School

  • Hailey Stevens, Fairless High School

  • Clara Sundberg, Waynedale High School

  • Noe Thu, Akron STEM High School

  • Audrey Wade, East Canton High School

  • Hailey Walters, Washington High School

  • Kayla Wonsick, Nordonia High School

  • Shane Yankovitz, Revere High School

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: These are the 2024 Star Students semifinalists for Northeast Ohio