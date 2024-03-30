2024 Spring Home & Garden Guide

Do you have a personal style for your home? Have you ever wondered how people create those perfectly curated gallery walls? How do you create a well-rounded garden? What do you do when your home is overflowing with stuff? How often should you replace home appliances?

We've assembled a group of experts to answer all those questions and more in our Spring Home & Garden guide below.

Home Decor

Many people have a personal style for clothing —maximalism, monotones and more. But what about a personal style for your home? Here are tips to find your own interior design style.

The best wall displays may look effortless, but the truth is that a lot of planning goes into a good gallery wall.

Can rearranging, adding or removing furniture bring you peace in the home? Yes — and it’s one concept of Feng Shui, which is popular in home decor.

Want to highlight your home's best features and allow buyers to imagine themselves living in it when you sell it? Here's some tips on home staging.

Painting

In a sea of colors, the options are endless. Here's how to select the perfect hue no matter whether you're painting indoors or outdoors.

Ready to add new color to your walls but don't know where to begin? Here are all the painting supplies you'll need before dipping into the paint can.

Confused about paint finishes? Don't know which one to choose for your walls? How about for trim? We break it down here.

Outdoors

A well-rounded garden should be a joy to see. And smell. And touch. And even hear and taste. Here are tips for building a sensory garden.

Don't trip over wobbly boards and protruding nails this summer. Here are steps for spring cleaning your deck.

Don’t waste your summer swatting and chasing away pesky pests. Here are a few tips to keep mosquitoes, roaches, rats and more from invading your home.

Storage

Your home is so full of stuff it's embarrassing. If you've thought it through, get to uncluttering. If not, here are some things to consider about home storage and dealing with a lack of space.

It's time your lawnmower and lawn and garden tools move out of the garage into their own home. But don't just go out and buy a shed. Here are the outdoor storage questions to ask.

Appliances

It's a dilemma that can be confusing and confounding: When do I replace my home appliance and how long should I expect them to last? Here's what experts say.

Replacing an HVAC system can be costly. Here's how long you can expect your system to last, along with other key home devices.

Home Gym

Here are the essential items for your home gym to help you build strength and flexibility, improve your cardio fitness and achieve your goals.

Here are the questions to ask yourself about your fitness goals, motivation level and budget when choosing between a gym membership and a home gym.

Expert Advice

Plumber or plunger? The inevitable question when something’s clogged, leaks, breaks or in efforts to do preventative maintenance is: What do we do ourselves, and what’s best left to a professional?

You might think an HVAC technician will be able to fix that HVAC system, but it's a little more complicated than many homeowners may think. Here's when to call an electrician and when to call an HVAC tech.

Hiring the right professionals is crucial to a home renovation's success. Historic home renovation and design expert Heather Morrow has these tip on the difference between a project manager and general contractor.

Hiring an architect or an engineer for large home renovations is recommended to make sure the process goes smoothly. When do you need an architect or engineer?

Spring is coming up, and if you want your lawn to be the shining gem of the neighborhood without wreaking havoc on the environment or your bank account, it’s important to know whether you need a landscaper or a lawnmower.

What's the difference between a gardener and a landscaper? Experts answer that and other gardening questions.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2024 Spring Home & Garden Guide