2024 South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Everything you need to know

Get ready to put on your green clothing, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston is this weekend.

The parade will kick off at Broadway Station at 1 p.m. on Sunday and end in Andrew Square.

For decades, the historic parade has drawn thousands of people to South Boston to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and Irish heritage, as well as military service and the commemoration of Evacuation Day at Dorchester Heights, known for the evacuation of British troops from Boston on March 17, 1776, according to the parade’s website.

“Each year, the parade occurs on the Sunday closest to March 17th, with a commitment to keeping alive the tradition of honoring heritage and service,” the website states.

Bostonians were the first to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in North America, the website states. On March 17, 1737, Boston’s Irish community joined together to celebrate their homeland and to honor the memory of the Patron Saint of Ireland.

BOSTON, MA - MARCH 20: Paradegoers watch as the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Parade passes on March 20, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. According to parade organizers, the South Boston St. Patrick's Parade is listed as the second longest parade in the country. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Boston’s early St. Patrick’s Day Parades happened downtown. In 1901, the parade moved to South Boston, a neighborhood with a robust Irish community.

Since 1948, the parade has been organized by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, a nonprofit group of individuals elected from various South Boston veterans groups.

Below is information from the parade’s website on directions to the parade, the parade route, and the best places to watch the parade:

DIRECTIONS

If you’re traveling to South Boston for the parade, public transportation is your best bet. The parade begins at Broadway Station and ends at Andrew Station, both of which are on the Red Line. On the day of the parade, the MBTA typically runs rush hour service for the Red Line, with trains at least every 5 minutes, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The MBTA advises attendees that trains may bypass Broadway and/or Andrew Station if crowds there grow too large. Attendees are also advised to double-check the parade route prior to the parade to ensure the route hasn’t changed due to uncooperative weather conditions.

Buses will also cease stopping at Broadway or Andrew Stations at 9:45 a.m., in anticipation of the crowds. Routes 9, 10, 11, 16, and 47 will be detoured around the parade area.

A free shuttle will run between the Summer Street side of South Station and East 1st Street in South Boston.

Weekend commuter rail passes are also available for passengers who plan to use those trains. Please visit MBTA.com for additional details.

Driving to the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day / Evacuation Day Parade is not recommended, as parking will be limited due to the influx of people coming to South Boston for the event, in addition to street closures.

PARADE ROUTE

The parade will start at Broadway Station, go up West Broadway, continue onto East Broadway, take a right on P Street, then right onto East 4th Street. The parade will then turn left on K Street, and then right onto East 5th Street, where it will continue and turn left onto G Street. The parade will stay to the left of South Boston High School onto Thomas Park, and then take a left onto Telegraph Street. The parde will go down Telegraph Street, turn left onto Dorchester Street and follow that road and then end at Andrew Square.

BEST PLACES TO WATCH THE PARADE

It depends on what type of experience you are looking for. If you are looking to take in the parade from one of the many restaurants along the route, or are looking to take in the parade with the masses, Broadway, especially between Broadway Station and L Street, is a great place to be.

If you are looking to avoid the crowds, great options include taking in the parade from Medal of Honor Park or Thomas Park, as well as a street on the route other than Broadway.

