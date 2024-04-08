2024 solar eclipse: Why you might want to double-check your eclipse glasses ahead of time

Elder’s Ace Hardware is urging all customers to carefully check eclipse glasses purchased at any of its stores in East and Middle Tennessee, as well as west North Carolina and north Georgia.

The company has confidence in its products, but because some unsafe eclipse glasses are on the market, it is encouraging customers to take an extra step to ensure their eclipse glasses meet International Organization for Standardization (ISO) safety standards.

Elder’s Ace Hardware officials said in an emailed statement:

“If you purchased a pair of Eclipse glasses from an Elder’s Ace Hardware or any other source, you are urged to put the glasses on and go into any room with bright lights, if you can see any light, these glasses may not meet ISO 9000 standards. If you're not comfortable with a purchase made from one of our stores for any reason, we’ll provide a full refund.”

How to safely watch the 2024 eclipse with proper eyewear

Proper eyewear for eclipse viewing should comply with the requirements of the ISO 12312-2 international standard, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) stresses. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) codified these standards for filters for direct observation of the sun in 2015.

Solar viewers that are ISO-certified are safe.

The AAS Solar Eclipse Task Force and NASA have compiled a list of vendors of safe solar viewers at eclipse.aas.org. The AAS has confirmed those vendors’ products are ISO-certified and have been properly tested and accredited.

How to safely watch the eclipse without eclipse glasses

If glasses don’t meet the safety standards, here are a few ways to still experience the phenomenon using projection techniques without damaging your eyes.

Tree leaves project: Watch the light pass through tree leaves. Sunlight will project mini eclipses onto the ground as the light passes through gaps in the leaves.

Use a colander: A colander will project mini eclipses on the ground or on a canvas as the light passes through the small holes.

Pinhole projector: Cut an inch square in the middle of a piece of cardboard, tape foil over the square and poke a small hole in the foil. Sunlight travels through the pinhole to create a small image of the sun. You can do this DIY project with any shoeboxes or cereal boxes.

Use your hands: Take both hands and overlap your fingers with one hand vertical and the other horizontal. Your fingers should cross over each other and form square gaps. Angle your hands so sunlight hits them, and light will pass through the gaps like pinholes, projecting mini eclipses.

Knox News reporter Keenan Thomas contributed to this article.

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Elder’s Ace Hardware advises customers to check eclipse glasses