Will the 2024 solar eclipse be visible in Arizona? How storms could impact viewing

Arizonans may be reliant on a passing weather system to view a solar eclipse that will occur across north America for the first time in seven years.

The eclipse will take place on the afternoon of April 8, with most of Arizona to see between 60% to 65% partial eclipse that peaks around 11:20 a.m., according to NASA in a USA Today graphic.

A weather system passing through Arizona would replicate a pattern the state has seen of cloud coverage and slim rain chances, according to National Weather Service offices throughout Arizona.

Here's a look at cloud coverage for the special day and how it is expected to impact eclipse viewings.

Phoenix

Meteorologist Ryan Worley from the NWS of Phoenix indicated that there might be overcast skies in Phoenix on April 8. These clouds could potentially affect Valley residents attempting to observe the eclipse, depending on their distribution and thickness in the atmosphere.

Worley further added that forecasting the weather for the eclipse was challenging due to its occurrence being over two weeks away, and the weather model was prone to fluctuations.

However, Worley said the sun could still pass through cloud coverage depending on how intense the overcast skies were.

Worley noted that the system potentially responsible for cloud coverage aligned with patterns observed in March, characterized by cloud cover and decreased temperatures.

The estimated high on April 8 was in the mid-to-high 70s but was dependent on the system that could bring cloud coverage.

Tucson

NWS meteorologist Carl Cerniglia mentioned that the uncertainty in long-range weather models made it challenging to provide a definite forecast for the eclipse day. However, he added that "considering the pattern, there is a fairly good chance for cloud coverage."

Cernigila added that the storm potential on April 8 could impact much of southern Arizona.

Flagstaff

Flagstaff would likely see a storm system pass through much of northern Arizona on April 8, according to Megan Taylor, a meteorologist at the NWS Flagstaff office.

Taylor noted that while long-term models did not agree with each other on when exactly that storm system was expected to hit, weather patterns indicated cloud coverage and an increased chance of precipitation was likely for eclipse day.

