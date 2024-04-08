The 2024 solar eclipse is today! Here's everything you need to know to see it in Oklahoma

Today's the day millions of Americans have been waiting for: a total solar eclipse will cross over 15 states this afternoon.

For the first time in more than 100 years, areas of Oklahoma will experience a total solar eclipse. The eclipse will start in southwest Texas and move across the United States, including directly over southeast Oklahoma towns like Broken Bow, Idabel, Hugo and Antlers.

During the eclipse, the moon will completely block out the sun, casting a shadow on the Earth.

Here's everything you need to know to witness the eclipse, including when it will happen, where to watch and what the weather will look like.

What is a total solar eclipse?

According to NASA, a total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and earth and completely blots out the sun for a few minutes.

Anyone located in the center of the moon's shadow, known as the path of totality, will experience a total solar eclipse. The sky will darken and, if the weather cooperates, the sun's corona, or outer atmosphere, will be visible.

When is the solar eclipse 2024? When does the solar eclipse start near me?

The 2024 solar eclipse is Monday, April 8, 2024. Its path of totality will cross the United States from approximately 1:27 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. central time. That's when, if you're in the path of totality, the sky will darken for several minutes and the air will get colder.

Use the ZIP code locator below to find out when the eclipse begins and ends in your area — and what it will look like. (Can't see it? Hit refresh.)

What time is the solar eclipse in Oklahoma?

The upcoming solar eclipse path of totality will only cross a section of Oklahoma on April 8, 2024, but other parts of the state will still see a significant partial eclipse.

The eclipse will enter Oklahoma as it crosses the Red River at about 12:27 p.m., and exit the state at about 3:07 p.m., according to National Eclipse.

But the total eclipse, the direct casting of the Moon's shadow, will only last from about 1:44 p.m. to 1:51 p.m. in the state, Great American Eclipse estimates.

The center path of the eclipse, where totality lasts the longest, travels through Oklahoma for a mere 31 miles, the shortest distance of any state through which the centerline travels.

How long will the eclipse last in Oklahoma?

The Oklahoma towns that will experience the longest span of totality, or darkness when the moon completely covers the sun, include Idabel and Broken Bow, according to Eclipse2024.org. Totality will last around 4 minutes and 18 seconds in Idabel, and 4 minutes and 16 seconds in Broken Bow.

There are a few unincorporated communities in Oklahoma that will see about an extra second of totality.

When is the solar eclipse in Oklahoma City?

According to Eclipse2024.com, the first of the moon's shadow will be visible over the sun in Oklahoma City just before 12:30 p.m. and the last of the moon's shadow will exit Oklahoma City just after 3 p.m.

If you're hoping to witness the darkness that comes with a total solar eclipse, including getting to see the sun's outer corona, you'll want to make the drive to a city in the path of totality. However, Oklahoma City is much closer to the path of totality than it was during the 2017 total solar eclipse.

For Oklahoma City, this will remain a partial eclipse and safe eclipse viewing glasses will need to be worn throughout the event.

What is the eclipse weather forecast in Oklahoma?

The National Weather Service in Tulsa said there's a moderate to high likelihood the low cloud cover will remain north of the path of totality, which includes a chunk of southeast Oklahoma.

Thick, upper level clouds could stay mostly north as well, leaving mostly thinner cloud conditions across southeast Oklahoma, allowing for the eclipse to be seen through the clouds in these areas and in areas to the northeast.

According to USA Today, low clouds are the worst clouds for an eclipse. Wispy, high cirrus clouds would still allow the eclipse to be seen from the ground, while cumulus clouds are more unpredictable.

There is also a threat of severe storms expected in southern Oklahoma starting around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Travel safety tips for 2024 solar eclipse

If you're traveling to the path of totality to view the solar eclipse, either in Oklahoma or another state, here are some tips to ensure the best experience:

Pay attention to local traffic updates, and bring a physical map with you incase cellular service goes down.

Fill up on gas before heading into rural areas, where trucks carrying fuel may have trouble reaching due to traffic.

Keep food, water and medical supplies handy in your vehicle. There's no way to know how long you'll be stuck in traffic.

Only remove your eclipse glasses during the few minutes of totality, when the face of the sun is completely blocked out.

Don't stop on the side or shoulder of the road to view the eclipse.

Arrive to your destination early, and leave late to give traffic time to calm down.

Eclipse festivals, watch parties in Oklahoma

Oklahoma state parks in the path of the total eclipse include Lake Wister, Talimena, Clayton Lake, Beavers Bend and Raymond Gary.

Science Museum Oklahoma will host eclipse day activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including telescopes set up outside for safe viewing, creating indirect eclipse viewers, plus a storytime and crafts inside the museum.

Fort Towson's 1840s Eclipse Watch Party: At the Fort Towson Historic Site, visitors can explore the historic location, watch demonstrations by reenactors and witness the total solar eclipse in the afternoon.

Cherokee Landing State Park in Park Hill: eclipse viewing party with refreshments, eclipse glasses and family-friendly activities.

Tenkiller State Park in Vian: Visitors can make their own shadow viewer, eclipse button and pick up a commemorative eclipse T-shirt and viewing glasses from the park gift shop, and watch the solar eclipse take place in the sky over the lake.

Fenley Farm s in Valliant: Weekend camping and day passes to view the eclipse. The six-day event will include bonfires, music, singing, storytelling, and a cookout.

Bigfoot Spring Music Festival in Honobia: live music, food and craft vendors, camping and Bigfoot-themed events

How to make your own eclipse viewer

To build a box pinhole viewer you'll need a cardboard box, scissors, white sheet of paper, aluminum foil, a pencil, tape and a push pin.

You'll need to cut the white sheet of paper, so it fits one end of the box, then tape it onto the inside of the box.

On the opposite side of the paper, cut two holes on either end of the box. One for a viewing hole and the other, cut out a piece of the aluminum foil so it'll cover the hole completely. Tape the foil over the hole.

Use the push pin to poke a tiny hole in the center of the foil and your pinhole viewer is complete.

When is the next solar eclipse after 2024?

Total solar eclipses are rare, with the next one visible in the US not for another 20 years. The path of totality for the 2044 total solar eclipse will only pass through three states: Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Total solar eclipses with such a wide-reaching audience are even more rare, but much of the US is in luck as the next year, 2045, will bring another total solar eclipse. That time, fifteen states will be in the path of totality, including a much larger portion of Oklahoma.

Solar eclipses can only happen during a new moon, according to the National Weather Service.

Contributing: Kesheira Lately

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Solar eclipse 2024 is today: Everything you need to know in Oklahoma