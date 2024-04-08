2024 solar eclipse: Niagara Falls shades China in Guinness World Record books after 309 people dress up as the sun

Guinness World Record adjudicator Mike Marcotte holds a pre-announcement as he poses with some of the 309 participants of the largest group of people dressed as the sun, before the total solar eclipse in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Jenna Zucker

April 8 is surely a day to remember in Niagara Falls, Ont., and not only because of the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Before crowds made their way to witness the rare celestial event, 309 participants decided to get together to break and set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as the Sun. It beats the previous record of 287 that was set by China Life Insurance Company Limited in December 2020 in the Chinese province of Guangdong.

For the group of Canadians, the monumental event took place on a Hornblower Niagara City Cruises boat. Participants were told to arrive in black, yellow or white pants, and then were provided the Sun costumes by the City of Niagara Falls.

It was a joyous opportunity for those who joined. For some, it was also a chance to create new memories with loved ones or even honour their relatives.

"I took a break for the eclipse" said Amy, who's battling breast cancer, but decided to join the (successful) Guinness World Record attempt with her two siblings.

For Emma Rayner, today was about honouring her late father, who was a fan of The Beatles, most notably of the song "Here Comes the Sun" off their 1969 record, Abbey Road.

"I figured I would come here for him," said Rayner ahead of the historic boat ride.

