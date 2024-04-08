2024 solar eclipse in Hornell, New York this afternoon: Live updates

The wait is nearly over.

New Yorkers will have the chance to view a potentially once-in-a-lifetime event this afternoon: a total solar eclipse.

The moon will pass directly between the Earth and the sun, creating a total solar eclipse which will block the face of the sun and darken the sky.

While Hornell is not in the direct path of totality, a deep partial eclipse will still be visible, weather conditions permitting.

And the total eclipse experience will be available just down the road in communities like Dansville and Canaseraga, which are in the path of totality.

We'll be updating this story with live photos and local reaction as the day unfolds. Check back soon.

Chance of clear skies in Hornell for eclipse

The Southern Tier region's climate history suggests there will be clouds on April 8. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service forecast for the eclipse is mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees in Hornell. There is a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Coming off an early April storm that brought heavy rain and wind to the region, an early AccuWeather forecast suggested the clear zone that develops in its wake could be in "just the right spot" for good viewing conditions for the eclipse.

Hornell will see partial solar eclipse after 3 p.m.

The path of totality will enter in the southwestern part of New York just after 3:15 p.m. April 8 and will depart northern New York just before 3:30 p.m.

Most towns in the Hornell area will begin to glimpse the peak of the eclipse starting around 3:20 p.m. The eclipse will start at 2:06:30 p.m. in Hornell, peak at 3:21:30 p.m. and end at 4:33:20 p.m.

In Hornell, Shawmut Park will feature NASA live streaming, food vendors, craft vendors, raffles, face painting, music and several eclipse-themed science activities from noon to 5 p.m.

Find specific viewing times across the Southern Tier and the rest of New York here or search by zip code.

Dansville, other areas nearby will see total eclipse

Nearby Dansville is in the path of totality. The Dansville airport and Stony Brook State Park may attract crowds of eclipse viewers. The eclipse will peak at 3:20:28 p.m. in Dansville and last for 2:13. Monday's forecast for Dansville called for mostly cloudy skies with a high near 67 on Monday.

Further north, the Livingston County Museum in Geneseo will offer tent camping on the front lawn.

The northern half of Allegany County is also in the path of totality, including Canaseraga, Angelica, Houghton, Fillmore and Cuba.

Livingston County lands fully in the path of totality and is expecting heavy eclipse traffic, with an influx of visitors selling out hotels and Airbnb rentals.

Share your eclipse photos with The Spectator

If you have photos of your family viewing the eclipse and would like to share them with The Spectator, email news@eveningtribune.com

They may appear in print or in an online photo gallery.

