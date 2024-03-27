2024 solar eclipse: Here are 3 places to drive from south-central Pa. to see full event

A solar eclipse this spring will offer a lifetime memory for viewers who see it − especially if they are in a location where the moon's shadow fully blocks the sun.

To see the full event, observers must be in an area known as the path of totality, which will include 13 states from Texas to Maine.

South-central Pennsylvania lies outside of the path of totality, but a sliver of the northwestern part of the state, including Erie, will be in it, said Brian Lada, meteorologist with AccuWeather.com.

For those who want to witness a total solar eclipse, this spring is the time to hit the road.

The next big total solar eclipse in the United States will occur on Aug. 12, 2045.

Anyone living in south-central Pennsylvania at that time will need to travel to a long distance, such as going to Florida, to see it, Lada said.

Plan a road trip to reach a location in the path of totality

Hotels and vacation rentals already are booked in many places along the path of totality.

At this point, planning a trip to see the total solar eclipse likely will involve a long day on the road, Lada said.

He suggest packing a cooler with food and drinks. It will reduce the worry of getting to a busy restaurant.

Be prepared for traffic jams after the event is over, he said. Millions of people will be traveling to the path of totality. Viewers might want to hang out in the area for a period of time before heading for home.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it takes twice as long to get home because there's going to be so many people on the highway, going in the same direction," he said. "It takes one fender bender to turn that into a gridlock."

Three places to go from south-central Pa. to see the total solar eclipse

South-central Pennsylvania residents who are looking for the closest locations in the path of totality have the option of staying in the state or heading to New York or Ohio.

Here are three cities to go to be in the path of totality:

Erie, Pennsylvania: The city in the northwestern part of the state has been gearing up for the big event. Lectures, parties and other activities are planned. It will take about 5 hours and 15 minutes to get there from York.

Rochester, New York: Numerous watch parties are planned in the area. It would take about 4 hours and 45 minutes to reach the city from York.

Cleveland, Ohio: Heading west on the Pennsylvania Turnpike to the Buckeye state is another option, and Cleveland is in the path of totality. It takes about five hours and 25 minutes to get there from York.

Travelers also could head to smaller communities, such as Titusville, Pa., which is on the edge of the path of totality. A trip there is under 4 hours and 30 minutes. The Drake Well Museum and Park, the birthplace of the modern petroleum industry, will be celebrating the solar eclipse that day. Admission will be buy one, get one free.

Be aware that the duration of totality will vary depending upon the location within the path. For example, the length of time will be 3:42 in Erie while it will be 0:47 in Titusville.

Why viewers should head to a location in the path of totality

Not everyone will be able to make a trip to see the total solar eclipse, but for those who can, it comes highly recommended from those who have witnessed one in the past.

"The difference between what's happening in York and what's happening in this path of totality is literally the difference between night and day," Lada said.

It's going to turn to nighttime for a few minutes in the path of totality, he said.

During totality, viewers will be able to see the atmosphere of the sun around the moon, and planets and bright stars will be visible. Observers might even see a comet, said Todd Ullery, planetarium director for the York County Astronomical Society and solar system ambassador for NASA.

Ullery said he saw his first total solar eclipse in 2017. Others advised him to sit back and enjoy the experience and to not worry about taking photographs because they will not turn out.

It's amazing how much the eye can see, Ullery said. Photographs are not good representations.

"There's just nothing like it in the world," Lada said.

