2024 Session: Servicemembers could skip GRE, GMAT exam requirements in Florida

Servicemembers looking to get a master's degree in Florida may get to skip the exam requirement on their applications.

"Graduate Program Admissions" (SB 494/HB 511), which passed the Florida House Tuesday morning, would waive the graduate record exam (GRE) and the graduate management admission test (GMAT) for those currently in the U.S. armed forces, the Florida National Guard, the U.S. reserve forces.

One veterans' advocate expects to see more servicemembers apply to graduate programs in Florida as a result of this bill.

“Waiving these tests is an action streamlining our veterans opportunity to compete for admission to our state’s graduate programs," said Billy Francis, director of the Student Veterans Center at Florida State University. "It’s actions like this that give our 'thank-you for your service' comments weight,' weaving our veterans back into the fabric of our society is our responsibility and this legislation is an example of that."

A spokesperson for the Graduate Management Admission Council, the company that owns the GMAT, said the company was an "advocate for graduate business education to the U.S. military personnel community."

"We look forward to continuing and maximizing our efforts to serve the U.S. military servicemembers in various ways in the years to come," wrote spokesperson Teresa Hsu.

The University of Florida and Florida State University rank in the top 30 colleges in the nation for veterans, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Universities in the U.S. that waive the GMAT for veterans applying to an MBA program include the University of Arizona, Ohio State University, Western Michigan, Xavier University, North Carolina State University, Purdue University, University of Miami and Syracuse University, according to the bill analysis.

Universities began waiving the requirement during the COVID-19, but kept the exam scores off of their applications even after the worst of the pandemic. In the fall of 2022, the majority of STEM doctoral programs dropped their GRE requirement, according to an investigation by "Science."

The bill now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis, himself a Navy veteran, who is likely to sign it.

