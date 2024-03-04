2024 Session: Millions in last-minute spending help seal Florida budget deal

House Budget Chair Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, said Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for another year of toll relief for Floridians, was a "big ask...but it's warranted."

Tucking in millions of dollars in additional spending on hometown projects and state programs, Florida House and Senate budget negotiators completed work on a state spending plan for next year – setting up the Legislature for an on-time Friday finish.

House budget chair Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, and his Senate counterpart, Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze, ended days of back-and-forth talks with a final exchange of spending offers Monday evening.

The Florida Constitution requires that lawmakers wait 72 hours before voting on the final budget. But producing the budget in digital form Tuesday means lawmakers should be ready to cast votes on the spending plan Friday and end the 2024 session.

Central to the final deal between Leek and Broxson were 14 pages of “supplemental funding initiatives.” Basically, this includes dozens of hometown spending items the two sides earlier deadlocked over.

Florida Sen. Doug Broxson, District 1

Now, this spending – along with $350 million in hometown water and sewer projects agreed to over last weekend – goes a long way toward settling the budget.

The wide array of last-minute issues are basically thrown into the final budget proposal in hopes that at least some of them can dodge an eventual veto by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Included is spending as diverse as $16.7 million for the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, to provide coverage for siblings of current clients, to $70,000 for an auto service technology program at Daytona State College.

A DeSantis ask, answered

But lawmakers also met some of the governor’s big-ticket wishes.

Folded in at the last-minute Monday was renewal of a toll relief program DeSantis launched last year that costs the state about $300 million, but which may save the average commuter $400 a year.

“It is a big ask ... but it’s warranted,” Leek said.

A 3% pay raise for state employees has already been agreed to by budget negotiators, along with about a $240-per-student increase in state funding for Florida's roughly 3 million school kids.

John Kennedy is a reporter in the USA TODAY Network’s Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jkennedy2@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @JKennedyReport

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Millions in extra spending helps Florida lawmakers seal budget