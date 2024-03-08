2024 Session: Florida lawmakers hit finish line with votes on budget and tax breaks

TALLAHASSEE – Florida lawmakers closed the 2024 session Friday with final votes on a $117.5 billion state budget, more than $400 million in tax breaks and a flurry of bill-passing before the traditional hanky-drop in the Capitol Rotunda at 2:27 p.m.

As usual, finalizing the state budget amounted to the final act of the Legislature. But lawmakers also decided a handful of issues scrapped over for most of the session’s previous 59 days.

The session’s fading moments included approval of an anti-human trafficking bill that bans anyone under age 21 from working as a stripper.

Another limits labor regulations by local governments, with lawmakers banning any requirements for outdoor workers to get heat breaks and eliminates “living wage” standards in high-cost communities by 2026.

How this year’s session will be remembered may be shaped by partisan leaning.

“We’ve fixed a ton of problems,” House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast.

But he acknowledged some issues – like runaway property insurance costs – “are like steering a large ship,” and will take time to yield results.

House Democrat Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa was more blunt. “It truly was a session of missed opportunities,” she said.

