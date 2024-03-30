2024 Sesquicentennial Farm Award recipients announced
A trio of area farms are among those recognized as Sesquicentennial Farms this year.
The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) is recognizing 44 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2024 including the Terry Gulbransen farm (1857) of rural Hayfield and Rose Creek farms of Willis and Elizabeth Corbitt (1872) and the Nelson Family Farm (1874).
Since the program began in 2008, 559 families have received the honor.
To qualify, a family farm must be in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years, be 50 acres or larger, and currently be involved in agricultural production.
A commemorative certificate signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and MFBF President Dan Glessing will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.
Becker
Audubon — Oliane Sharp Anderson, Paul Anderson, James Sharp, 1871
Chippewa
Montevideo — Elling Jorgenson Farm, 1869
Chisago
Harris — Lowell and Lori Colliander, 1870
Dakota
Rosemount — Fahey Farms, 1874
Dodge
Hayfield — Terry Gulbransen, 1857
Douglas
Brandon — Skrove Squirrel Hollow Farm, 1874
Carlos — Gary and Diane Botzet and Family, 1874
Farwell — Guiles Family Farm, 1866
Kensington — Oakdale Farm, 1866
Faribault
Winnebago — Eldon Jones Family Share Trust, 1874
Freeborn
Albert Lea — Roger and Shirley Enderson, 1861
Albert Lea — Donald and Joanne Johnsrud Farm, 1865
Albert Lea — Roger J Pestorious and Jeannie Pestorious, 1871
Emmons — Nicholson Farm, 1860
Emmons — Schmidt-Stroklund Farms, 1861
Houston
Spring Grove — Berquam-Krogstad Family Farm, 1855
Kandiyohi
Atwater — Shirley Dahl and Joyce Dahl, 1874
Lac qui Parle
Montevideo — Bornus, 1874
Montevideo — Heieren, 1873
Le Sueur
Montgomery — Rynda, 1872
Meeker
Darwin — The John Dacy Homestead, 1871
Grove City — James and Arlene Johnson Farm, 1873
Mower
Rose Creek — Willis and Elizabeth Corbitt, 1872
Rose Creek — Nelson Family Farm, 1874
Nicollet
Courtland — Gerald and Gloria Firtzner/Firtzner Brothers Inc., 1874
Renville
Hector — Gerald and Dorothy Johnson, 1872
Morton — Richard H. Scheffler, 1874
Sacred Heart — Dambroten Farms, 1871
Sacred Hard — Sonja Thune, Springdale Farm, 1866
Rice
Faribault — Janet Low, Jean Low, Gail Low-McGillen, 1867
Kilkenny — The Murphy Family, 1861
Webster — Lawrence and Kathleen McFadden, 1872
Scott
Webster — Shimota Family Farm, 1874
Sibley
Arlington — Family of Merrill Sickmann, 1874
Arlington — Darlene Steffer, 1869
Stearns
Pennock — Pierce Farms, 1873
Steele
Owatonna — Hill Crest Farm, James R. and Elaine Springer and Carol and Eugene Staltman, 1874
Owatonna — Mark and Ruth Pfeifer, 1874
Stevens
Morris — Wagner Farm, 1874
Waseca
Janesville — Cole and Jenny James, 1874
Waseca — Thomas F. Sommers and Ricky Sommers, 1873
West Polk
Fisher — Nisbet, 1874
Winona
Altura — Speltz Farms Inc., 1874
Wright
Watertown — John B. and Danice L. Motzko (Florek Farm), 1873