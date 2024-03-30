2024 Sesquicentennial Farm Award recipients announced

Mar. 29—Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A trio of area farms are among those recognized as Sesquicentennial Farms this year.

The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) is recognizing 44 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2024 including the Terry Gulbransen farm (1857) of rural Hayfield and Rose Creek farms of Willis and Elizabeth Corbitt (1872) and the Nelson Family Farm (1874).

Since the program began in 2008, 559 families have received the honor.

To qualify, a family farm must be in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years, be 50 acres or larger, and currently be involved in agricultural production.

A commemorative certificate signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and MFBF President Dan Glessing will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.

Becker

Audubon — Oliane Sharp Anderson, Paul Anderson, James Sharp, 1871

Chippewa

Montevideo — Elling Jorgenson Farm, 1869

Chisago

Harris — Lowell and Lori Colliander, 1870

Dakota

Rosemount — Fahey Farms, 1874

Dodge

Hayfield — Terry Gulbransen, 1857

Douglas

Brandon — Skrove Squirrel Hollow Farm, 1874

Carlos — Gary and Diane Botzet and Family, 1874

Farwell — Guiles Family Farm, 1866

Kensington — Oakdale Farm, 1866

Faribault

Winnebago — Eldon Jones Family Share Trust, 1874

Freeborn

Albert Lea — Roger and Shirley Enderson, 1861

Albert Lea — Donald and Joanne Johnsrud Farm, 1865

Albert Lea — Roger J Pestorious and Jeannie Pestorious, 1871

Emmons — Nicholson Farm, 1860

Emmons — Schmidt-Stroklund Farms, 1861

Houston

Spring Grove — Berquam-Krogstad Family Farm, 1855

Kandiyohi

Atwater — Shirley Dahl and Joyce Dahl, 1874

Lac qui Parle

Montevideo — Bornus, 1874

Montevideo — Heieren, 1873

Le Sueur

Montgomery — Rynda, 1872

Meeker

Darwin — The John Dacy Homestead, 1871

Grove City — James and Arlene Johnson Farm, 1873

Mower

Rose Creek — Willis and Elizabeth Corbitt, 1872

Rose Creek — Nelson Family Farm, 1874

Nicollet

Courtland — Gerald and Gloria Firtzner/Firtzner Brothers Inc., 1874

Renville

Hector — Gerald and Dorothy Johnson, 1872

Morton — Richard H. Scheffler, 1874

Sacred Heart — Dambroten Farms, 1871

Sacred Hard — Sonja Thune, Springdale Farm, 1866

Rice

Faribault — Janet Low, Jean Low, Gail Low-McGillen, 1867

Kilkenny — The Murphy Family, 1861

Webster — Lawrence and Kathleen McFadden, 1872

Scott

Webster — Shimota Family Farm, 1874

Sibley

Arlington — Family of Merrill Sickmann, 1874

Arlington — Darlene Steffer, 1869

Stearns

Pennock — Pierce Farms, 1873

Steele

Owatonna — Hill Crest Farm, James R. and Elaine Springer and Carol and Eugene Staltman, 1874

Owatonna — Mark and Ruth Pfeifer, 1874

Stevens

Morris — Wagner Farm, 1874

Waseca

Janesville — Cole and Jenny James, 1874

Waseca — Thomas F. Sommers and Ricky Sommers, 1873

West Polk

Fisher — Nisbet, 1874

Winona

Altura — Speltz Farms Inc., 1874

Wright

Watertown — John B. and Danice L. Motzko (Florek Farm), 1873