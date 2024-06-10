2024 SC Primary election day is on Tuesday. Who’s running, what you need to know to vote

Voters head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections in South Carolina. There are several competitive races in York County, including for sheriff, solicitor, a county council seat, and several Statehouse positions.

York County has around 187,000 registered voters. Some 5,734 people cast ballots in early voting in York County that ended last week. The rest of the voters go to their polling places Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know to vote Tuesday.

Polls are open 7 a.m to 7 p.m.

2024 voter guide: Primary elections for York, Lancaster, Chester county legislature seats

South Carolina has open primaries. Any registered voter in South Carolina can vote in one political primary in the county where they live. But voters must choose. They can’t vote in Republican and Democratic primaries.

Voters in South Carolina, unlike North Carolina and some other states, do not register by political party.

A few polling places have changed locations for the Tuesday primary, York County elections officials said. Most precincts and polling places remain the same.

Check your registration or voting precinct, see your sample ballot and find where you vote at scvotes.gov.

For questions on election day, call your county elections office. Those numbers are 803-684-1242 in York County, 803-285-2969 in Lancaster County and 803-385-2562 in Chester County.

The hottest race: York County Sheriff

In York County, the five-person Republican race for sheriff heads the ballot. If none of the five sheriff candidates gets over 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will go head-to-head in a runoff June 25.

Republicans Michael Belk, Chris Blevins, Tony Breeden, Heath Clevenger, and Beth Bryant Tolson are seeking York County’s top law enforcement job as sheriff.

York County sheriff candidates. top row, left to right: Heath Clevenger, Beth Bryant Tolson, Chris Blevins. Bottom row, left to right: Michael Belk and Tony Breeden

No Democrat is running for sheriff, so the Republican winner will take over the top law enforcement job in 2025.

Other York, Lancaster, Chester GOP primaries Tuesday

16th Circuit Solicitor for York, Union counties: Incumbent Kevin Brackett faces challenger Tyler Bratton.

16th circuit solicitor Republican candidates Tyler Bratton, left, and Kevin Brackett, right.

▪ York County Council District 2: Incumbent Allison Love faces challengers Andrew Litten and Jason Amentler. If none of the three receive more than 50% of the vote Tuesday, a runoff would be June 25.

▪ Lancaster County Council District 7: Incumbent Brian Carnes is running against challenger Jarrika Coutchure.

▪ S.C. House of Representatives District 43: Incumbent Randy Ligon faces challenger Elias Irizarry.

▪ S.C. House District 66: Michele Branning and Jackie Terribile are running.

▪ S.C. House District 26: Elizabeth Enns faces David Martin.

▪ S.C. House District 45: Incumbent Brandon Newton faces Vic Dabney.

▪ S.C. Senate District 17: Tibi Czentye, Tripp McCoy and Everett Stubbs are running. If none of the three candidates gets over 50% of the vote Tuesday, a runoff for that seat would be June 25.

▪ S.C. Senate District 27: Allen Blackmon and Penry Gustafson face off.

Democratic primary in Chester

▪ Chester County’s clerk of court: Incumbent Sue Carpenter faces challenger A. Tenna Thompson Cook.