2024 Sarasota STRIVE Award Student Stories: Tashaun Bryant

When Tashaun Bryant was five, his mom introduced him to the piano. She wanted to provide her son with an outlet to express himself creatively and to process his emotions. While Tashaun has since found dance, choreography, singing and guitar, the piano has been a steady force since the first time he sat on the bench, his feet unable to reach the pedals.

Now a high school senior and 2024 recipient of a STRIVE Award, which recognizes students who have overcome significant challenges to succeed, Tashaun has made an unlikely journey to Sarasota Military Academy, a free charter school near downtown Sarasota.

To leave behind the big city, when he was two days old his mother moved him from Baltimore, Maryland, to Columbus, Georgia, where Tashaun’s aunt served in the U.S. Army at Fort Moore (then Fort Benning).

While Tashaun liked the elementary school he attended in Columbus, it posed its own challenges. He was bullied for his love of the arts, and he experienced the pain of discrimination.

Tashaun took refuge in playing the piano and his ability was noticed. While in fifth grade, he was invited to audition for Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts, a 6th- through 12th-grade magnet fine arts academy. Tashaun did and was accepted. The school nurtured his artistic nature, and he continued to study piano at the high school level while fueling his love of chorus and choreography.

He also made a difference in the lives of those less fortunate by working with his mom at the nonprofit she started in 2007 called Isaiah House, which helped women and children access food, clothing, and shelter. They fed people without homes, held clothing drives, and supported children with behavioral issues.

However, at the start of his junior year, Tashaun’s mom experienced a financial setback of her own, and their house was foreclosed. She moved Tashaun and his sister to Sarasota County, where music and the arts flourish. Through the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, she found a house in North Port, and the three, along with the piano, moved in right before Hurricane Ian blew ashore, which made for an even more traumatic new beginning.

Tashaun began taking classes remotely through Florida Virtual School, but his mom wanted him to enroll at Sarasota Military Academy. The contrast between a military academy and a performing arts school seemed stark, and Tashaun was confused. His mom, though, explained that she wanted him to test his ability to adapt.

Adapt he did. Despite his long commute to school, Tashaun joined the Precision Drill Team and got involved with JROTC leadership, as well as the National Honor Society. The new school was an adjustment, but he found his way — only to face more change.

On September 9, 2023, Tashaun and his mom were doing yardwork while his sister watched the gopher tortoise that had burrowed into their backyard. Tashaun had gone to the kitchen to get a glass of water when his sister appeared, telling him to hurry, something was wrong with their mom.

Tashaun’s mom couldn’t feel her legs and was unable to stand. She was hospitalized, and after many days and tests was diagnosed with a spinal cord stroke.

His mom returned from the hospital in a wheelchair and is still unable to walk. Tashaun has become a caregiver, driving her to appointments, helping her around the house, and being there for his sister. While he has had to drop many of his extracurricular activities and again adapt to a new reality, he is grateful that he can help his mom.

Tashaun’s mom has served as his unending source of inspiration. “She’s pushed me, even when I didn’t see anything in myself," he said. "She made sacrifices to ensure I had success in whatever I did. She’s an amazing person.”

He also credits his little sister. “Her compassion has taught me how to treat others, to give people multiple chances and see the best in them even if they don’t see it in themselves,” Tashaun said.

And, of course, his piano, which he hopes to play at his graduation ceremony. After graduation, he will pursue a career in music production and, with the help of his college advisor, he is preparing for life after high school. He hopes to attend a pre-college program at Brown University this summer before going to college in Florida or Georgia, where he could access much-needed financial assistance.

Tashaun’s advice for students facing change and uncertainty: Focus on the little steps. “It might not seem like you’re getting anything done,” he said, “but when you look back, you might see that you’ve done a lot.”

About the Education Foundation of Sarasota County & the STRIVE Awards

For 35 years, the Education Foundation of Sarasota County (EdFoundationSRQ.org) has supported students and teachers because education transforms lives. As a champion for life readiness, the Education Foundation provides personalized, comprehensive resources and relationships so that students can find their purpose and progress intentionally through their K – 12 schooling. Its mission is to enhance the potential of students, promote excellence in teaching, and inspire innovation in education, guided by strategic philanthropy.

The STRIVE Awards were born out of H. Jack Hunkele’s vision to recognize students who have overcome tremendous challenges to succeed in life. Learn more about the STRIVE Awards and this year’s remarkable recipients at EdFoundationSRQ.org/STRIVE.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 2024 STRIVE Award Student Stories: Tashaun Bryant