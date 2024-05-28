2024 Sarasota County Elections: Here is a look at how local races are shaping up

More than two dozen elected offices will be up for voter consideration this calendar year, with at least nine of those on ballots in Sarasota County for the Aug. 20 primary.

Candidate qualifying is the week of June 10-14, which means that by noon June 14, all potential candidates for public office this year should be known; candidates who are unopposed at the end of qualifying are automatically elected.

Language for several key referendums that will be on the November 2024 ballot – including extension of an optional property tax for the Sarasota County Public School District – isn’t due until later in the year.

The most current information can be found online at https://www.saraostavotes.gov.

For now, here’s what you need to know to make sure you’re prepared to go to the polls in 2024.

A sign directing voters to the parking lot for First Presbyterian Church in Sarasota for the 2022 election season

Florida and national races

After the Presidential race, which will be decided in November, the highest profile race in 2024 involves one of the state's two U.S. Senate seats.

Two Republicans, Keith Gross and John Columbus, have qualified for the primary bids to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Aug. 20. Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Murcasel-Powell and businessman Stanley Campbell top a five-way primary race to upend Florida’s current junior senator.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube has no primary opponent so far for his District 17 congressional seat – which encompasses all of Charlotte and Sarasota counties, as well as a portion of Lee County. Democratic voters will decide between Manny Lopez and Matthew Montavon, to see who will attempt to unseat Steube in November.

Neither incumbent Republican State Rep. Fiona McFarland nor Democrat challenger Derek Reich have primary opponents.

The decision on who will succeed Republican Mike Grant for the District 75 state House seat – which includes a portion of southwest Sarasota County – will also be decided in November, with Republican Danny Nix facing Englewood Democrat Tony Dunbar.

In state House District 74, State Rep. James Buchanan will face a Republican primary challenge from North Port resident Michelle Pozzie, with Democrat Nancy M.H.Simpson unchallenged so far.

Four of five Sarasota County constitutional officers may face no opposition

Currently, Clerk of Court Karen Rushing, Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, Property Appraiser Bill Furst and Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner – all Republicans – are unopposed in their respective bids for new four-year terms.

Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates, a Democrat, has spent 40 years in her position and is seeking re-election. Republican Mike Moran, who is termed out in his current position as a county commissioner, will face an Aug. 20 primary challenge from fellow Republican Charles A Bear for the opportunity to face Ford-Coates in November.

Also, State Attorney Ed Brodsky, Public Defender Larry Eger and all 12 judges on the ballot for the 12th Judicial Circuit are currently unopposed.

Two of three Sarasota County Commission seats are contested

Republicans Alexandra Coe and Teresa Mast are currently set to face off in an Aug. 20 universal primary to succeed Moran as the District 1 county commissioner.

District 3 County Commissioner Neil Rainford – who was appointed to the seat by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year after the death of Nancy Detert – will face former Sarasota County sheriff Tom Knight in a closed Republican primary. The winner of that race is slated to face Sharon Kay Thornton, a non-party affiliate candidate, in November.

In County Commission District 5, incumbent Republican Ron Cutsinger is currently unopposed.

Sarasota, North Port city commission seats potentially in play for primary; Venice voters decide in November

Venice City Hall

Three candidates have filed for the non-partisan Sarasota City Commission District 1 seat, where incumbent Kyle Battie will face a three-way race with Sequoia Denise Felton and Melissa Morrill-Furman. Meanwhile incumbent District 2 Commissioner Liz Alpert faces a challenge from Ronald B. Kashden, while incumbent District 3 Commissioner Erik Arroyo faces a challenge from Katherine Kelley Ohlrich.

Three seats are also on the ballot this year in North Port. Incumbent District 1 Commissioner Alice White faces a challenge from Demetrius J Petrow, while incumbent District 2 Commissioner Barbara Langdon faces a challenge from Joshua Smith. Only one candidate, Andrew Sias, has filed for District 3, where incumbent Debbie McDowell is precluded by term limits from re-election.

If a third candidate files for any of the North Port races prior to June 14, those seats will be on the Aug. 20 primary ballot. Otherwise they will be decided in November.

Two seats are on the November ballot in Venice. Patricia Ouellette and Kevin Engelke are seeking to succeed Helen Moore, who is not running for a third term in Seat 3, while Jim Boldt is seeking a second three-year term in Seat 4.

Two Sarasota County School Board seats are on the Aug. 20 ballot

The Sarasota County School Board is technically a non-partisan race that has traditionally been decided in the August primary time frame.

Republican incumbent School Board Chairwoman Karen Rose will face Liz Barker in a bid to retain her District 2 seat, while Democratic District 3 incumbent Thomas Edwards is in a three-way race against a pair of Republicans – Thomas Andrew Babicz and Gregory Wood.

One Sarasota County Charter Review Board seat on the August ballot

Four Sarasota County Charter Review Board seats are up for election, with only one set for August – a two-year term for the District 4 seat, between Republicans George Thomas Alton, Gregory Scott Bukowski and Adam John Hendzel.

The November ballot currently has Republican Elaine Miller unopposed in District 5.

In District 1, Republicans Jay Williams Riley and William D. “Bill” Van Allen Jr. will face off on the November ballot as will Republicans James Nelson Coler and Tomas DeSane in District 3 race.

Seats for the Blackburn Creek, Sarasota National, Woodland and Venetian community development districts will be decided in November.

Four Sarasota County Public Hospital Board vacancies on ballot in what is now a high-profile race

Long a low-profile affair, the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board election became significantly high profile in 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic – when five seats were on the ballot and three were won by candidates who took issue with how Sarasota Memorial Hospital handled the pandemic.

This year, four seats are on the ballot and a new slate of Republican “medical freedom” candidates are running against a slate of Republican candidates that back current hospital efforts – while Democratic candidates in three of those four races means that only one of the Aug. 20 primaries will be open to all voters.

That one universal primary, for Hospital Board Central District Seat 1, has current Chairwoman Sarah Lodge opposing medical freedom candidate Tanya Parus.

The At-Large Seat 1 Republican primary pits incumbent Sharon Wetzler DePeters against Dr. Tamzin Rosewasser; with Democrat Alan Jerome Sprintz waiting in November.

The At Large Seat 2 Republican primary is a race between Kevin Cooper and retired ER Doctor Stephen Guffanti, whose own story about how he was treated during the COVID-19 pandemic helped galvanize hospital opponents last year.

Democrat John A. Lutz awaits the winner in the November election.

The At Large Seat 3 race pits Pam Beitlich, who will retire from her role as executive director of Women & Children’s Services at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, and medical freedom candidate Mary Flynn O’Neill, who is the sister of former President Donald Trump's first national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Democrat George Davis awaits the winner of that contest in November.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Here are the key Sarasota County races for 2024 primary and elections