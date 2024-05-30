2024 Python Challenge: Everything to know about Florida's annual snake removal competition

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced on Thursday (May 30) that registration for the 2024 Florida Python Challenge is open.

Nuñez and officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and South Florida Water Management District provided details about the annual organized removal of the invasive snake at a news conference at the S-365 Pump Station along U.S. Highway 41 in Homestead (Miami-Dade County).

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Florida Python Challenge, according to the FWC:

When is the 2024 Florida Python Challenge?

The 10-day competition starts at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 9 and end at 5 p.m. on Aug18.

Where is the 2024 Florida Python Challenge?

Only Burmese pythons removed from these seven competition locations are valid entries for the Florida Python Challenge:

Who is eligible to participate in the 2024 Florida Python Challenge?

The competition is open to both professional and novice participants.

Where do you register for the 2024 Florida Python Challenge?

Visit FLPythonChallenge.org to register for the competition.

What are the prizes being awarded for the 2024 Florida Python Challenge?

Participants this year will have the chance to win a share of more than $25,000 in prizes.

What is the breakdown for the prizes awarded for the 2024 Florida Python Challenge?

Prizes will also be awarded in the professional, novice and military categories, courtesy of FWC sponsors and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. The Bergeron Everglades Foundation and InversaLeathers have donated $10,000 each and Edison National Bank/Bank of the Islands has dontated $5,000 to support conservation efforts in Florida through the Florida Python Challenge.

What were the statistics from the 2023 Florida Python Challenge?

Number of pythons removed: 209

How many hunters participated: 1,050

Where did the hunters come from: 35 states were represented and someone from Belgium competed

When was the first Florida Python Challenge?

2013

How many pythons have been removed since the first Florida Python Challange?

917

Does the FWC provide training for hunting and humanely killing a Burmese python?

Required online training

All participants (including youth under age 18) in the Florida Python Challenge must read the Rules and take the 2024 version of the Required Online Training. Training from a previous year is not valid for 2024 registration.

The Required Online Training teaches participants identification of Burmese pythons and native snakes, plus safe handling and humane killing methods. Burmese pythons can be difficult to find and participants must follow a designated two-step method in order to kill them humanely.

Optional training

Yes. In-person safe capture trainings are available near the start of the Florida Python Challenge. Trainings are held at Everglades Holiday Park from 9:00-10:30 a.m, Aug. 9-11. Space is limited to 21 participants at each training.

Burmese pythons are currently considered established from just south of Lake Okeechobee to Key Largo and from western Broward County west to Collier County.

Why is there an annual hunt for the Burmese python in Florida?

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida, and they negatively impact native wildlife. This invasive species is found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in South Florida where they prey on birds, mammals, and other reptiles. A female Burmese python may lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time. Since 2000, more than 21,000 Burmese pythons have been reported to the FWC as removed from the environment.

What they are saying about the 2024 Florida Python Challenge

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez : “I wish all participants a memorable and safe hunt, and I look forward to congratulating this year’s winners.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Roger Young : “This event allows the public to get involved in protecting our native wildlife while competing to win thousands of dollars for their efforts removing Burmese pythons from our iconic Florida Everglades ecosystem, a place like nowhere else on Earth.”

South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member Ron Bergeron: “The Everglades is one of the natural wonders of the world, and the Python Challenge is another great way to get people directly involved in the protection of the Everglades. Long live the Everglades!”

More frequently asked questions about the 2024 Florida Python Challenge

Everything from can you use dogs to drones for the Python Challenge is addressed here.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: When is the 2024 Florida python challenge