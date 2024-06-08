2024 primary: What to know about Tuesday’s election in York, Lancaster, Chester counties

Primary elections are Tuesday in South Carolina, with voter turnout expected to be higher than past primaries in York County because of a hotly contested Republican race for sheriff.

Tuesday’s results for York County sheriff will determine who emerges from a five-person field for a potential runoff. If none of the five sheriff candidates gets over 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will go head-to-head June 25.

Political observers in York County say a sheriff runoff is likely.

Republicans Michael Belk, Chris Blevins, Tony Breeden, Heath Clevenger and Beth Bryant Tolson are seeking York County’s top law enforcement job as sheriff.

York County sheriff candidates. top row, left to right: Heath Clevenger, Beth Bryant Tolson, Chris Blevins. Bottom row, left to right: Michael Belk and Tony Breeden

Current sheriff Kevin Tolson, husband of Beth Tolson, initially filed for reelection but dropped out the last day of filing April 1. That’s when his wife filed. Republicans balked at the surprise shift and asked for filing to reopen. The five candidates spent the past two months in a sprint for endorsements, voter support and name recognition.

Officials say the sheriff’s race turned the York County primary season from a normal political year into a drama watched around region. With no Democrat running for sheriff, the Republican winner will take over the top law enforcement job in 2025.

“The interest out there is high for the primary, and that comes from the sheriff’s race,” said Larry Barnett, York County Republican Party chairman. “It has the public’s attention.”

Who can vote, where and when

South Carolina has open primaries. Any registered voter in South Carolina can vote in one political primary in the county where they live. But voters must choose. They can’t vote in Republican and Democratic primaries, for example.

Voters in South Carolina, unlike North Carolina and some other states, do not register by political party.

Polls are open Tuesday 7 a.m to 7 p.m.

A few polling places have changed locations for the Tuesday primary, York County elections officials said this week. Most precincts and polling places remain the same.

Check your registration or voting precinct, see your sample ballot and find where you vote at scvotes.gov.

For questions on election day, call your county elections office. Those numbers are 803-684-1242 in York County, 803-285-2969 in Lancaster County, and 803-385-2562 in Chester County.

Turnout: Early voting, Republican interest

This year’s election has already seen 5,734 people vote in York County cast early voting ballots in the Republican primary, York County Voter Registration and Elections officials said. York County has over 187,000 registered voters, statistics show.

Because of votes cast so far and what’s on the ballot, elections officials expect a higher turnout than the last primary in a presidential year.

“We expect it (turnout) to be a little bit higher than 2020,” York County elections director Alan Helms said.

Early voting is new in South Carolina. It became law in 2022. Early voting ran for two weeks and ended Friday.

In 2020, 32,660 people voted in the primary election in York County. The 2020 primary almost doubled from 2016 when 16,795 people voted in the York County primary vote when both parties had candidates for some races.

Republican David O’Neal, outgoing House District 66 member, said the sheriff race could cause turnout to rise because law enforcement, crime, and public safety are core issues. The job pays extremely well — $209,000 per year. But it also carries the responsibility for public safety for York County’s almost 300,000 residents. The office has more than 400 employees.

“There’s so many races that are competitive - and that’s a good thing for the public,” said O’Neal, who did not seek reelection.

Barnett, the county Republican party chairman, said people who identify as Democrats are likely to choose a Republican ballot because of the county’s public safety interest in the sheriff and solicitor elections.

“(Democrats) are going to come over and vote,” Barnett said. “There is no doubt.”

In Lancaster County, there are no countywide primary races, so turnout could be lower than York, officials said. The county has three Republican primary elections, including a county council seat in the fast-growing Indian Land area, said Mary Ann Hudson, the county’s election director.

Other York, Lancaster, Chester Republican primaries Tuesday

▪ In the race for the top prosecutor job in York and Union counties, 16th Circuit solicitor, longtime incumbent Kevin Brackett faces a challenge from assistant public defender Tyler Bratton.

16th circuit solicitor Republican candidates Tyler Bratton, left, and Kevin Brackett, right.

▪ The York County Council District 2 race is between incumbent Allison Love and challengers Andrew Litten and Jason Amentler. The area represents Lake Wylie and parts of western York County. If none of the three receive more than 50% of the vote Tuesday, a runoff for that seat would be June 25.

▪ Lancaster County Council District 7 has a race between incumbent Brian Carnes and challenger Jarrika Coutchure. That district is one of three serving the Indian Land panhandle. It covers most of the eastern side of U.S. 521.

▪ S.C. House of Representatives District 43 that covers southeastern Rock Hill and eastern Chester County has a race withincumbent Randy Ligon facing challenger Elias Irizarry.

▪ Michele Branning and Jackie Terribile face off in House District 66. That district covers Tega Cay and surrounding areas west of I-77.

▪ House District 26 has a race between Elizabeth Enns and David Martin. Workers Party candidate Kiral Mace and Democrat Matt Vilardebo will be on the November ballot. The area has Fort Mill between I-77 and Lancaster County.

▪ Tibi Czentye, Tripp McCoy and Everett Stubbs are running in Senate District 17. The winner gets Democrat Mike Fanning in the Nov. 5 election. That district includes southeastern Rock Hill, the bottom of Lancaster County’s panhandle and all of Chester and Fairfield counties. If none of the three candidates gets over 50% of the vote Tuesday, a runoff for that seat would be June 25.

▪ Allen Blackmon and Penry Gustafson face off in Senate District 27. Democrat Yokima Cureton awaits the winner this fall. The district covers all but the panhandle of Lancaster County, plus most of Kershaw and Chesterfield counties.

▪ House District 45 has a primary between Vic Dabney and Brandon Newton. The winner faces Democrat Nicole Ventour in November. The district covers western Lancaster and Kershaw counties, below the Indian Land panhandle.

Democratic primary in Chester

▪ Chester County’s race for clerk of court is the sole Democratic primary in the three counties. Incumbent Sue Carpenter faces challenger A. Tenna Thompson Cook.