2024 primary election: Who's in, who's out for Salem City Council, mayoral races

The Salem City Council meets to discuss agenda items in 2023 at City Hall in Salem.

With the filing deadline now past, the results are in on who is officially running for the Salem City Council and Salem mayor this May.

Seven candidates qualified for the four open City Council seats by the March 12 filing deadline. After first looking to be a three-way race, one mayoral candidate failed to garner enough valid signatures. Sitting Mayor Chris Hoy will now face off against Ward 6 Councilor Julie Hoy in a Hoy versus Hoy showdown.

Three councilors opted out of running for reelection, opening up spots for newcomers in three wards.

Council and mayoral races are typically decided in the primary election unless a candidate fails to garner the 50%-plus-one votes needed to secure a victory. In 2022, a six-vote difference in the May primary led to a rare run-off election.

This is who's in and who's out this election season:

Salem mayor

Unlike the four-year term City Council seats, Salem has a mayoral race every two years. This year, Mayor Chris Hoy is running for a second term after serving on the city council from 2017 to 2022.

Ward 6 Councilor Julie Hoy announced her decision to run for mayor last year. Both Hoys live in Ward 6 but are not related.

Julie Hoy, who owns Geppetto's Italian Restaurant with her husband, was elected as Ward 6 councilor, the position previously held by Chris Hoy before he was elected mayor.

Chris Hoy faced a well-funded opponent in the 2022 mayoral race but ultimately won the race by a comfortable margin.

Chris Hoy, a retired undersheriff with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, also served as a state representative. When appointed to the state Legislature, he said he did not intend to seek reelection for that position.

Sitting councilor seeks legislative office, leaving 2 to vie for Ward 1 seat

In a last-minute switch, Councilor Virginia Stapleton opted to withdraw from the council election and filed to run for House District 21 held by Rep. Kevin Mannix, R-Salem, who is running for reelection.

Stapleton's departure means Celine Coleman and Paul Tigan will run for Ward 1, which represents downtown, parts of West Salem and north-central Salem.

According to her LinkedIn page and filing form, Coleman works as an epidemiologist for Linn County Public Health. She previously worked for a public health agency in Arizona before moving to Salem in 2022 and listed experience with grant allocations as a United Way Committee member and being elected to her homeowners association.

Tigan is the vice president of environment and sustainability with the Metropolitan Group and previously worked as a field manager with the Bureau of Land Management. He has served on the Salem Planning Commission, Salem Budget Committee and Grant Neighborhood Association.

South Salem to get new councilor in Ward 3

Another departing councilor opened up the race in Ward 3.

Citing the demands of his full-time job as an emergency room doctor, Trevor Phillips announced his decision to not seek another term representing south and southeast Salem.

Nathan Soltz and Shane Matthews are vying for the seat.

Soltz, a law student at the Lewis & Clark Law School, listed his present occupation as the chief of staff for the Oregon Legislative Assembly. His governmental experience includes serving as a board member and secretary for the Morningside Neighborhood Association, 2020 presidential elector and precinct committeeperson.

Matthews, a realtor, has served on the Citizen Review Board for the Oregon Department of Justice. He studied criminal justice at Western Oregon University and got an MBA from Western Governors University.

2 run in northeast Salem Ward 5

After first stating he was undecided on whether to seek reelection, Councilor Jose Gonzalez did not file to run in the May primary.

Gonzalez, a principal broker and president of Tu Casa Real Estate and co-founder of La Familia Cider, was elected in 2020.

Michael Hoselton is running against Dr. Irvin Brown for the Ward 5 spot.

Hoselton is a litigation paralegal and board member with the Northgate Neighborhood Association.

Brown is a policy advisor for the Oregon Department of Human Services. His governmental experience includes being a Marion County Sheriff's Community Advisory Committee member, chair of the Salem Citizen Budget Committee, city Equity Round Table Committee member, Chemeketa Community College Criminal Justice Advisory Committee member, Chemeketa Community College President's Circle and Salem-Keizer School District Superintendent's Transition Committee.

1 candidate qualifies in Ward 7

Councilor Vanessa Nordyke is the only candidate who qualified for the election to represent Salem's southwestern ward.

Nordyke was appointed to the City Council in 2019 following Sally Cook's resignation due to a loss in her family. She was elected to the position the following year.

A longtime Salem resident and former assistant attorney general with the Oregon Department of Justice, Nordyke now serves as the executive director of CASA of Marion County, a nonprofit organization that advocates for abused and neglected children in foster care.

According to the city recorder's office, Iman Al-Baqsami, a private contractor, filed to run for the Ward 7 seat but did not qualify for the ballot.

