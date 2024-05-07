2024 Primary Election Voter Guide

(Hill Street Studios via Getty Images)

Below are links to overviews and other coverage of select Southern Nevada and statewide races that will be on the June primary ballot this year. We have deliberately focused mostly on down-ballot and especially non-partisan races. Those contests for judges, school board and the like often get little attention and can be the most puzzling to voters. Stories will be updated, and new stories added, as the primary election nears. Share with your friends. And for all the Current’s coverage of the 2024 election please visit our Election 2024 Page.

Judicial

Clark County School Board

Nevada State Board of Education

Nevada System of Higher Education, Board of Regents

Nevada State Assembly

Nevada State Senate

U.S. House

U.S. Senate

