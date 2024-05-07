2024 Primary Election Voter Guide
(Hill Street Studios via Getty Images)
Policy, politics and progressive commentary
Below are links to overviews and other coverage of select Southern Nevada and statewide races that will be on the June primary ballot this year. We have deliberately focused mostly on down-ballot and especially non-partisan races. Those contests for judges, school board and the like often get little attention and can be the most puzzling to voters. Stories will be updated, and new stories added, as the primary election nears. Share with your friends. And for all the Current’s coverage of the 2024 election please visit our Election 2024 Page.
Judicial
Allegations of special treatment surface in race for LV Municipal Court
Deputy public defenders challenge incumbent Sciscento for LV Justice Court seat
Two seats on Henderson Justice Court in play for primary election
Clark County School Board
Nevada State Board of Education
Nevada System of Higher Education, Board of Regents
Board of Regents primary attracts crowd of candidates, despite new shorter terms
Nevada State Assembly
Nevada State Senate
Only 1 vote shy of a Senate supermajority, Dems look to flip a seat (or more)
SD1: Senate Dems pass over assemblywoman, endorse NSHE regent
SD18: Even after district was redrawn to be competitive, Senate Dems give it the cold shoulder
SD19: Former assemblyman faces GOED grantee, Nye school trustee
U.S. House
3 competitive congressional districts attract a crowd of GOP primary hopefuls
House candidate seeks to be first trans member of Nevada delegation
U.S. Senate
NV GOP Senate primary: Gunter attacks Brown, Brown woos Trump
Brown: Failure to bring nuclear waste to NV is an ‘incredible loss of revenue for our state’
Brown avoids abortion issue on campaign, but attends anti-abortion rights gala
The post 2024 Primary Election Voter Guide appeared first on Nevada Current.