2024 primary election: Research the 5 Republican candidates for York County Sheriff

Five Republican candidates are running in the June 11 primary for York County Sheriff.

The candidates are Michael Belk, Chris Blevins, Tony Breeden, Heath Clevenger, and Beth Bryant Tolson. There is no Democratic primary for sheriff in York County.

Early voting began May 28, and runs through June 7. In South Carolina, any registered voter can vote in one party primary. Voters do not register by political party in South Carolina.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote on June 11, a runoff of the top two vote-getters will be June 25.

Check your registration, see your sample ballot and find where to vote at scvotes.gov.

For questions, contact the York County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 803-684-1242.

In preparation for the election, The Herald sent surveys to all candidates asking questions about their backgrounds and platforms.

All five candidates running for sheriff responded to The Herald’s questionnaire. Their answers are below in alphabetical order by last name.

Michael Belk

Michael Belk

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024:

54

Campaign website or social media page:

Web: www.belkforsheriff.com Facebook: Michael Belk for York County Sheriff IG: Belk for Sheriff

Party affiliation and office you’re seeking:

Republican candidate for Sheriff

Occupation:

Deputy Chief of Police - Rock Hill Police Department

Education:

Associate of Science - Criminal Justice; Bachelor of Science - Criminal Justice; Graduate of the FBI National Academy - Session 266

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought or held):

I have not.

Please list your highlights of civic involvement:

Former youth sports coach in baseball, soccer, and football. Veteran - SC Army National Guard 133rd Military Police Company. As a member of the Planning Council of Leadership York County, I had the opportunity to collaborate with local professionals, businesses, and non-profits on a variety of special projects that resulted in better living conditions and environments for those in need, including the building of the healing garden for the Children’s Attention Home.

What is the most important issue the sheriff must handle concerning public safety, and what would be your way of handling it?

A direct result of failed border policies, fentanyl has clearly become our number one issue. We average 1,000+ overdoses per year and roughly 50% of those overdosing are administered Narcan by our first responders. Expansion and reinvestment in the Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit through collaboration with our local and federal partners will allow us to conduct multiple complex drug investigations without hindering the response to resident’s quality of life calls for service.

How will you improve accountability and transparency to the public?

The Sheriff’s office is a nationally accredited law enforcement agency. As Sheriff, I will continually work to demonstrate compliance with the professional standards required of our accrediting agency, CALEA, while being mindful of common sense approaches to our local needs. In addition, my community engagement initiatives will strengthen relationships, increase trust, and open communication with those we serve.

Which sheriff’s office division - patrol, investigations, traffic, drug enforcement, or other - would you add resources/deputies to if elected, and why?

In addition to the expansion of the MJDEU mentioned above, we will constantly assess response times and resource allocation in all areas of the County. Areas with the largest call volume require the largest number of Deputies, but we cannot ignore other areas of the County in need of proactive enforcement and high visibility patrol. Through our law enforcement network, we can also rely on our standing agreements with agencies who can assist with specific enforcement needs.

What will you do if elected to curb gun crime and gun violence, especially among young people under age 18 who are not legally allowed to possess handguns?

Crime intelligence reporting allows us to identify both top offenders and youths who are at-risk of becoming the victim of violent crime. With this information, we can engage our youth with the hope of finding an alternative to a violent lifestyle. By partnering with the Solicitor’s Office, Family Court, and schools, we have the opportunity to curb destructive behavior. When intervention fails, we must be prepared to target and successfully prosecute our top offenders.

Chris Blevins

Chris Blevins

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024:

53

Campaign website or social media page:

chrisblevinsforsheriff.com

Party affiliation and office you’re seeking:

Republican and Sheriff of York County

Occupation:

Small Business owner

Education:

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought or held):

No

Please list your highlights of civic involvement:

26 yrs. of law enforcement experience, high school baseball coach, martial arts instructor and girls fast pitch softball coach.

What is the most important issue the sheriff must handle concerning public safety, and what would be your way of handling it?

Proactive Policing by building strong community relationships through transparent law enforcement, resulting in strong community trust.

How will you improve accountability and transparency to the public?

My campaign is a prime example of my transparency and accountability to the public. I have provided the public my personal cellphone number and have acknowledged and answered hard questions publicly. This will continue through my terms as sheriff. The only time transparency could be inhibited is when releasing information could jeopardize an active investigation. Once the investigation has concluded full transparency will be reinstated.

Which sheriff’s office division - patrol, investigations, traffic, drug enforcement, or other - would you add resources/deputies to if elected, and why?

York County Multi-Jurisdiction Drug Enforcement Unit, I will work with governing board to strengthen the unit. I will also explore opportunities for grants and partnerships with state and federal agencies to assist in the fight against drugs. I would also like to bolster the uniform patrol in all Districts to aid in the proactive policing efforts through grants.

What will you do if elected to curb gun crime and gun violence, especially among young people under age 18 who are not legally allowed to possess handguns?

I would combat gun/violent crime by utilizing intelligence from the gang unit, intelligence analyst, and school resource officers. This information would be relayed to the crime suppression unit to direct their activities. Once arrested, deputies would be tasked with close interaction with the solicitor’s office to ensure complete prosecution with a conviction. Much like the Drug Enforcement Unit, heavy involvement from the Solicitors office will be requested to ensure a conviction.

Tony Breeden

Tony Breeden

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024:

55

Campaign website or social media page:

Breedenforyorkcountysheriff.com

Party affiliation and office you’re seeking:

Republican, Sheriff

Occupation:

Retired Lieutenant, Rock Hill Police Department

Education:

High School

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought or held)

No

Please list your highlights of civic involvement:

Special Olympics, Miracle Park

What is the most important issue the sheriff must handle concerning public safety, and what would be your way of handling it?

Due to the large area of the county and vastly different concerns of citizens, the most important issue will vary. Utilizing data driven statistics along with complaints from citizens, the Sheriff’s Office must be prepared to respond to various issues.

How will you improve accountability and transparency to the public?

Accountability starts long before citizen complaints or when issues are brought to the agency’s attention. I believe it begins with supervision and recognizing areas of improvement in law enforcement encounters. When complaints arise, ensure we are receptive and acknowledge when improvements can be made.

Which sheriff’s office division - patrol, investigations, traffic, drug enforcement, or other - would you add resources/deputies to if elected, and why?

While speaking to various groups around York County, several complaints remain consistent. Expanding the Drug Unit will be critical to combat not only drug sales but the other crimes that are tied to it. Traffic safety is a major issue in the County and I believe expanding the traffic enforcement could assist in overall traffic safety. I also, believe expanding investigations into the exploitation of our youth.

What will you do if elected to curb gun crime and gun violence, especially among young people under age 18 who are not legally allowed to possess handguns?

I believe that community involvement and education are critical in reducing this trend. I believe it will begin with partnerships with church and civic leaders to engage our youth at a younger age and push them towards involvement in sports and other programs.

Heath Clevenger

Heath Clevenger

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024:

48

Campaign website or social media page:

heathclevengerforsheriff.com

Party affiliation and office you’re seeking:

Republican - Sheriff

Occupation:

Project Manager - Ecclesia Construction

Education:

Associates Degree in Criminal Justice

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought or held):

I have never run for office.

Please list your highlights of civic involvement :

I am a member of Park Ridge Baptist Church, where I lead the Safety Team. I participate in a men’s ministry with One Year to Live. I am a Peer Support Counselor with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program.

What is the most important issue the sheriff must handle concerning public safety, and what would be your way of handling it?

The most important issue for the sheriff of York County is to keep our communities and schools safe. This includes immediately addressing the issue of drugs coming into York County. There is a direct connection between drug crime and almost every other type of crime in our community. It will be a priority for every patrol deputy and other specialized units to combat this problem throughout the county.

How will you improve accountability and transparency to the public?

I will improve accountability by first being accountable myself. As sheriff, I will hold those within the office accountable to the expectations of proper public servants. It is my responsibility to set the example. This includes setting the example of working with integrity, holding others accountable, and verifying that the standards of the York County Sheriff’s Office are being maintained. I will provide timely, accurate, and important information about events handled by the sheriff’s office.

Which sheriff’s office division - patrol, investigations, traffic, drug enforcement, or other - would you add resources/deputies to if elected, and why?

As your sheriff in York County, I would first evaluate and identify the various needs across the county, as well as evaluate the units responsible for providing those services from the sheriff’s office. Through proper analysis, I will address the greatest needs first. Narcotics, School Safety, and Training would be a priority to evaluate first.

What will you do if elected to curb gun crime and gun violence, especially among young people under age 18 who are not legally allowed to possess handguns?

The primary role of the York County Sheriff’s Office is to enforce the law. However, when it comes to reaching the youth, the York County Sheriff’s Office will be looking to work with public and private partners to provide education and develop social programs for our youth. Just as the sheriff’s office partners with domestic violence shelters, it is imperative we partner with the community and create programs set solely to reduce violent crime by youth.

Beth Bryant Tolson

Beth Bryant Tolson

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024:

53

Campaign website or social media page:

Beth Tolson for York County Sheriff on Facebook

Party affiliation and office you’re seeking:

Republican, Sheriff

Occupation:

Retired Lieutenant York County Sheriffs Office/Investigator YC Solicitor’s Office

Education:

Graduate of York Comprehensive HS, Paralegal Degree from National Academy of Paralegal Studies, South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy Graduate, over 5,000 law enforcement and leadership training hours, Internet Crimes Against Children Training and Task Force.

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought or held):

No

Please list your highlights of civic involvement :

Leadership York County, YouLead Planning Board, Sexual Assault Resource Center Board, South Carolina Law Enforcement Association, South Carolina Sheriff’s Association, Fraternal Order of Police, South Carolina Sheriff Wive’s Association, South Carolina Juvenile Officer’s Association.

What is the most important issue the sheriff must handle concerning public safety, and what would be your way of handling it?

Fentanyl. This is killing our families and this must start from the top. The borders must be closed! We continue to battle this epidemic on the front lines by providing life saving measure to ensure our loved ones don’t die. We save lives everyday due to fentanyl overdoses. I will be instrumental in advocating for laws that strengthen the penalties for the distribution of this killer.

How will you improve accountability and transparency to the public?

I intend to create a citizen’s advisory board so that we understand the needs of our community and our community understands our needs.

Which sheriff’s office division - patrol, investigations, traffic, drug enforcement, or other - would you add resources/deputies to if elected, and why?

Resources will be added to our traffic enforcement as well as drug enforcement units. I Intend to also create a domestic violence investigative unit. And, officers must be added to our detention center. They are a critical component of our operations.

What will you do if elected to curb gun crime and gun violence, especially among young people under age 18 who are not legally allowed to possess handguns?

Education and supervision must start from the home! Collaborating with our school districts to provide gun safety education. Collaboration with people like Jack Logan with his Put Down The Guns Young People program. Holding those individuals accountable that provide guns to our young people.